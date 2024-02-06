University of Nebraska's New Football Administrative Building to Be Fully Functional by August

Nebraska's Athletic Director Trev Alberts has announced that the new football administrative building is expected to be fully operational by the start of the University of Nebraska's (NU) training camp in August. The complex, currently under construction, comes with a price tag of $165 million and is set to provide the football team with state-of-the-art facilities.
Facilities to Boost Performance
Among the new facilities included in the complex is a new locker room, recovery pools, and a 32,000 square-foot weight room. The locker room is already in use, while the weight room and exclusive football areas, such as coaches' offices, meeting halls, and reception spaces, are expected to be completed before the fall camp starts.
Wider Athletic Department Facilities
Not just limited to the football team, the complex will also house facilities for the wider athletic department. A training table and academic advisement area might be finished later, but they are expected to be ready by the fall semester.
Expansion of Bowlin Stadium
In addition to the new complex, Alberts also shared that the Husker softball's Bowlin Stadium is undergoing expansion due to increased fan interest. This surge in popularity is especially noticeable after star pitcher Jordy Bahl transferred to Nebraska. The seating capacity of the stadium is expected to reach at least 2,800 with plans to expand further.
Nebraska Football's Recruiting Success
The Huskers' recruitment efforts have also been successful. The football team's 2025 class is ranked in the top 30 nationally by various recruiting services. For the 2024 cycle, the class ranks 18th according to 247 and Rivals, and 24th according to On3.
Growing Interest in Nebraska Basketball
The Nebraska basketball team's recent overtime victory over Wisconsin attracted 446,000 viewers on the Big Ten Network, indicating the growing interest in the sport.