Sports

University of Montana Men’s Basketball Honors Late Anthony Johnson

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:41 pm EST
University of Montana Men's Basketball Honors Late Anthony Johnson

The University of Montana’s men’s basketball team is poised to play their first home game in a month this Saturday against South Dakota, as part of the Big Sky Conference-Summit League Challenge. Adding a poignant note to the event, the team will be honoring the memory of former basketball standout, Anthony Johnson, who tragically passed away due to a massive stroke on November 1st at the young age of 37.

A Tribute to a Legend

Anthony Johnson etched his name in the annals of Grizzly history with his exceptional performance in the 2010 Big Sky Conference tournament final. He single-handedly secured victory for his team, scoring an incredible 42 points against Weber State, led by the formidable Damian Lillard. This performance earned him the MVP title and a nomination for an ESPY award for Best Championship Performance – a first for a Grizzly. His athletic prowess was further recognized when he was drafted by the Harlem Globetrotters alongside his wife, Shaunte.

Remembering Anthony Johnson

After his illustrious basketball career, which included a trial with the Boston Celtics, professional stints in Greece and Cyprus, and a 10-day contract with the Los Angeles Lakers organization, Johnson returned home. His legacy lives on not only in the hearts of Grizzly fans but also in the numerous lives he touched.

Continuing the Legacy

His wife, Shaunte Johnson, has taken it upon herself to honor her late husband’s legacy. She is raising funds for the autism program at the University of Montana. The couple shared a dream that all of their children, including their autistic son, would have the opportunity to become Grizzlies. With the forthcoming tribute game, the University of Montana is set to honor one of their most celebrated athletes and continue the legacy of Anthony Johnson.

Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

