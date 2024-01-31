University of Manitoba Bisons Women's Hockey on a Winning Streak: Emily Shippam Leads the Charge

On a winning streak, the University of Manitoba Bisons women's hockey team stands at the precipice of a thrilling post-season appearance, their first since the 2021-22 season. At the heart of this resurgence is their second-year goaltender, Emily Shippam, whose formidable defense has been instrumental in securing three back-to-back victories for her team.

Emily Shippam: The Bulwark in the Bisons' Defense

Shippam's performance has been nothing short of phenomenal, parrying 72 out of the 73 shots hurled at her in the last three games. This has not only fortified the Bisons' defense but has also played a pivotal role in propelling them towards the coveted sixth and final playoff spot in the Canada West Universities Athletic Association.

A Team Effort and the Winning Streak

Despite the limelight falling on her, Shippam insists on crediting the collective effort of the team for their recent triumphs. The Bisons' dedication to practice, their strategic shot-blocking, and the combined goaltending duties shared by Shippam, Meagan Relf, and Kimberly Davidson have all contributed to ending their seven-game losing streak and boosting their conference record to 9-15. Now, the team is set for a decisive showdown with the last-place McEwan Griffins in their upcoming games.

Leadership in Times of Adversity

Their commendable resilience in the face of adversity has also been a factor in the Bisons' revival. A coaching change in mid-October saw Jon Rempel take sick leave, with Jordy Zacharias stepping in as the interim head coach. Assisted by retired U of M men's coach Mike Sirant, Zacharias, the youngest head coach in the conference, has led the team through changes in practice routines and significant improvements in special teams. While the future of the program and Rempel's return remain uncertain, Zacharias is open to the possibility of continuing in the role if the opportunity arises.