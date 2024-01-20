University of Maine Triumphs Over NJIT in Hard-Fought Basketball Game

In an adrenaline-filled collegiate basketball match, the University of Maine broke their six-game losing streak with a 70-64 victory over the New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT). Senior forward Peter Filipovity took center stage, leading the Black Bears with a commendable performance of 20 points and 13 rebounds, proving to be a key player in the team's triumph.

A Hard-Fought Battle

The game was a test of grit and determination. Despite NJIT closing the gap to within two points several times in the final quarter, UMaine held their nerve and maintained their lead until the final whistle. Other players stepped up to the plate alongside Filipovity. Adam Cisse and Kellen Tynes each put up 12 points, while Ja’Shonte Wright-McLeish made crucial plays when it mattered most, underlining UMaine’s collective team effort.

Opposition Standouts

On the NJIT side, Mekhi Gray led the charge with 21 points, while Tariq Francis contributed a notable 18 points, six rebounds, and four assists. However, their commendable individual efforts fell short against the collective strength of the Black Bears.

Close Contest Beyond the Scoreline

The match was not just closely contested on the scoreboard, but also in terms of rebounds and assists. UMaine managed to collect 32 rebounds, with Filipovity accounting for over a third of them. NJIT edged out slightly in this area, securing 34 rebounds, led by Buchanan with 7. Both teams were also at par in terms of fouls, with each committing 19. Furthermore, the three-point range shooting also saw close competition, with UMaine making 5 out of 14 attempts and NJIT hitting 6 out of 21.

This victory marks a turning point for the University of Maine, providing a much-needed boost to their morale. As they look forward to their upcoming home games, this win could serve as a catalyst to a potential winning streak.