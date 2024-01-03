en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

University of Maine Men’s Hockey Team Clinches First Tournament Title Since 2012

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:11 am EST
University of Maine Men’s Hockey Team Clinches First Tournament Title Since 2012

The University of Maine men’s hockey team has made a triumphant return to the hockey scene, securing their first tournament title since 2012 at the 34th annual Ledyard Bank Classic held at Dartmouth College. This significant victory has not only boosted team morale but also extended their winning streak to six games, marking a significant uptick in the team’s performance.

Triumph Over Top-Ranked Teams

UMaine’s road to victory wasn’t easy, having to topple the 18th and 19th ranked Rochester Institute of Technology with a 5-2 win, followed by a 5-1 victory over Dartmouth in the championship game itself. This surge in performance has skyrocketed UMaine to seventh in the U.S. College Hockey Online national poll and first in the Pairwise Rankings, which simulate the NCAA Tournament selection criteria.

Teamwork Leads to Success

A key contributor to the team’s success is the balanced scoring across three lines, each contributing seven points, with goals stemming from 12 different players during the streak. While the top line, featuring Lynden Breen and the Nadeau brothers, remained a powerful force, the team demonstrated their ability to secure wins without their primary scorers. Harrison Scott, named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player, spearheaded a line that collectively scored seven points. The team’s defense, despite housing a young roster, received praise for their steadfastness, with sophomore Brandon Chabrier stepping up as an unexpected offensive threat.

Room for Improvement

Despite the team’s outstanding performance, there is always room for improvement. UMaine’s offense has improved to an average of 3.75 goals per game, marking a significant increase from the previous year. However, the team has identified the need to boost its consistency in special teams, with a recent dip in power play performance and challenges in the penalty kill. The team’s upcoming games include hosting Colgate, the defending ECAC Tournament champion, in their final non-conference matches, presenting another opportunity for growth and improvement.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

High School Girls' Prep Basketball: A Showcase of Competition and Triumph

By Salman Khan

2024 Dr. McKenna Cup Kicks Off with Monaghan vs Antrim Showdown

By Salman Khan

Cavan vs Derry: A Promising Start to the Dr. McKenna Cup 2024

By Salman Khan

Carlow and Kildare Prepare for First Encounter of 2024 in O'Byrne Cup

By Salman Khan

MS Dhoni Rings in New Year in Dubai, Talks About His Iconic Hairstyle ...
@India · 34 seconds
MS Dhoni Rings in New Year in Dubai, Talks About His Iconic Hairstyle ...
heart comment 0
Jonny Howson Looks Back Fondly at His Time at Norwich City

By Salman Khan

Jonny Howson Looks Back Fondly at His Time at Norwich City
Presque Isle Spring Sportsman’s Show 2024: Bigger Venue, New Attractions

By Salman Khan

Presque Isle Spring Sportsman's Show 2024: Bigger Venue, New Attractions
College Football Playoff Semifinals: A Nail-Biter Finale Before The New Playoff Format

By Salman Khan

College Football Playoff Semifinals: A Nail-Biter Finale Before The New Playoff Format
Star-Studded Musical Returns to London’s West End: A Riveting Tale of Football and Friendship

By Salman Khan

Star-Studded Musical Returns to London's West End: A Riveting Tale of Football and Friendship
Latest Headlines
World News
High School Girls' Prep Basketball: A Showcase of Competition and Triumph
18 seconds
High School Girls' Prep Basketball: A Showcase of Competition and Triumph
2024 Dr. McKenna Cup Kicks Off with Monaghan vs Antrim Showdown
29 seconds
2024 Dr. McKenna Cup Kicks Off with Monaghan vs Antrim Showdown
Cavan vs Derry: A Promising Start to the Dr. McKenna Cup 2024
30 seconds
Cavan vs Derry: A Promising Start to the Dr. McKenna Cup 2024
SY8 Creative Studios: A Beacon of Art and Controversy
31 seconds
SY8 Creative Studios: A Beacon of Art and Controversy
Radio 4's Festive Tradition Turns Spotlight on Health and Science; Radio 3 Ventures into Avant-Garde
34 seconds
Radio 4's Festive Tradition Turns Spotlight on Health and Science; Radio 3 Ventures into Avant-Garde
Carlow and Kildare Prepare for First Encounter of 2024 in O'Byrne Cup
35 seconds
Carlow and Kildare Prepare for First Encounter of 2024 in O'Byrne Cup
MS Dhoni Rings in New Year in Dubai, Talks About His Iconic Hairstyle
35 seconds
MS Dhoni Rings in New Year in Dubai, Talks About His Iconic Hairstyle
Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro: A Challenging Year Ahead
35 seconds
Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro: A Challenging Year Ahead
Hudson Valley One Emphasizes Diversity of Opinion in Letters Section
35 seconds
Hudson Valley One Emphasizes Diversity of Opinion in Letters Section
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
2 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
4 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
4 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
4 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
5 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
7 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
7 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
7 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
7 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app