University of Maine Men’s Hockey Team Clinches First Tournament Title Since 2012

The University of Maine men’s hockey team has made a triumphant return to the hockey scene, securing their first tournament title since 2012 at the 34th annual Ledyard Bank Classic held at Dartmouth College. This significant victory has not only boosted team morale but also extended their winning streak to six games, marking a significant uptick in the team’s performance.

Triumph Over Top-Ranked Teams

UMaine’s road to victory wasn’t easy, having to topple the 18th and 19th ranked Rochester Institute of Technology with a 5-2 win, followed by a 5-1 victory over Dartmouth in the championship game itself. This surge in performance has skyrocketed UMaine to seventh in the U.S. College Hockey Online national poll and first in the Pairwise Rankings, which simulate the NCAA Tournament selection criteria.

Teamwork Leads to Success

A key contributor to the team’s success is the balanced scoring across three lines, each contributing seven points, with goals stemming from 12 different players during the streak. While the top line, featuring Lynden Breen and the Nadeau brothers, remained a powerful force, the team demonstrated their ability to secure wins without their primary scorers. Harrison Scott, named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player, spearheaded a line that collectively scored seven points. The team’s defense, despite housing a young roster, received praise for their steadfastness, with sophomore Brandon Chabrier stepping up as an unexpected offensive threat.

Room for Improvement

Despite the team’s outstanding performance, there is always room for improvement. UMaine’s offense has improved to an average of 3.75 goals per game, marking a significant increase from the previous year. However, the team has identified the need to boost its consistency in special teams, with a recent dip in power play performance and challenges in the penalty kill. The team’s upcoming games include hosting Colgate, the defending ECAC Tournament champion, in their final non-conference matches, presenting another opportunity for growth and improvement.