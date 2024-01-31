University of Maine Hockey Coach Ben Barr Scores Contract Extension

Ben Barr, the esteemed head coach of the University of Maine's men's hockey team, is set to continue his tenure following a four-year contract extension with a noteworthy pay increase. This contract renewal comes in the wake of the team's remarkable performance, which has seen them register their most impressive 22-game record in over two decades, currently standing at 16-4-2.

A Winning Streak

The team under Barr's leadership has gained national recognition, ranking fifth in one national poll and sixth in another. The University of Maine has shone a spotlight on the team's success, particularly their third-place position in Hockey East with an 8-3-1 record. Fans eagerly anticipate their forthcoming games against formidable opponents Northeastern and UMass.

Rewards of Success

Barr's new contract, which takes effect from July 1, sees his annual salary jumping from $256,000 to a staggering $425,000. The package also includes a $15,000 raise each year, reflecting the university's faith in Barr's leadership. This renegotiation follows the team's achievements and the boom in fan support, with seven sellouts and an average attendance nearing full capacity at the Alfond Arena. This surge in ticket sales is believed to have influenced the university's decision for Barr's salary increase.

Acknowledging Contributions

Barr, in his third year as head coach, expressed his gratitude towards the university's leadership and acknowledged the Harold Alfond Foundation's significant contributions to facility upgrades. Prior to his stint at Maine, Barr honed his skills as an assistant coach at several institutions and was instrumental in recruiting players for national championship teams.

Players, including senior center and co-captain Lynden Breen, have lauded Barr for his leadership and the positive culture he has cultivated within the program. The team's success under Barr's stewardship is a testament to his effective coaching methods and the players' commitment to excellence.