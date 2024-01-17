University of Louisiana Softball Team Prepares for a Strong 2024 Season

With the 2024 softball season on the horizon, the University of Louisiana (UL) team has hit the ground running, displaying an impressive start to their training sessions. Their cohesion and depth, evident during initial scrimmages, promise an exciting season ahead.

Advertisment

Unity and Retention

Head coach Gerry Glasco expressed his delight at the fact that all players from the fall season have returned, sidestepping the often disruptive transfer portal. This retention, he believes, is a testament to the team's unity and positive environment. The balance of skill between the first and second teams during scrimmages further attests to the team's depth.

Standout Performers

Advertisment

Among the roster, junior outfielder Samantha Graeter has been a standout performer, hinting at a potentially breakout season. Freshman walk-on outfielder Dayzja Williams is also making her presence known with her remarkable speed and defensive prowess. Her performances imply that she may play a more significant role beyond pinch-running this season. Maddie Hayden's flexibility is another noteworthy feature of the team, as she can adeptly handle both infield and outfield positions.

Strong Pitching Lineup

Pitching-wise, the team is also showing strength. Florida transfer Lexie Delbrey is showing promising signs of recovery, and returnees Sam Landry and Chloe Riassetto, along with new transfers Sam Ryan and Denali Loecker, are integrating well into the team. Coach Glasco has expressed confidence in all five pitchers, anticipating their pivotal roles in key moments of major games.

As the UL softball team continues their preparations for the 2024 season, the promising signs at this early stage inspire optimism for the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. The team's unity, depth, and standout performers suggest a season of competitive play and potential success.