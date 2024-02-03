University of Kansas Hires Seasoned NFL Coach D.K. McDonald

Seasoned NFL coach, D.K. McDonald, has joined the University of Kansas football coaching staff, marking a significant addition to the team. McDonald, who has been serving as the defensive backs coach for the Philadelphia Eagles, is set to become the co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach for the Jayhawks. This transition comes in the wake of Jordan Peterson's departure, the former defensive backs coach for KU, who recently joined Texas A&M. McDonald's return to college football is expected to infuse the Jayhawks' program with his NFL-level expertise.

McDonald's Journey from NFL to NCAA

McDonald's move to join the University of Kansas football staff comes after the Philadelphia Eagles underwent a series of changes in their coaching staff, including the hiring of a new defensive coordinator, Vic Fangio. McDonald joined the Eagles in 2021 and ascended to the position of the unit's head a year later. His decision to leave the Eagles not only implies a significant shift in the team's defensive coaching staff but also resonates with the ongoing trend of teams making strategic changes in their coaching personnel to augment their competitive edge.

Implications of McDonald's Appointment

McDonald's appointment as the co-defensive coordinator for the University of Kansas football team is a notable change in his coaching career, marking a shift from the NFL to the NCAA. With five seasons of experience at Iowa State and an impressive tenure with the Eagles, he brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the Jayhawks' coaching staff. The Eagles, on the other hand, are looking to fill the void left by McDonald's departure by hiring new positional coaching roles. They have already onboarded Clint Hurtt as the new defensive line coach, and are reportedly interviewing Joe Kasper, former safeties coach in Miami under Vic Fangio, for other coaching positions.

McDonald's Rich Career History

Beyond his coaching prowess, McDonald has been actively involved with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, where he served as the president. As a player, he was a cornerback at Edinboro, and it's in Orrville, Ohio, where his roots lie. His history with the Big 12 Conference, combined with his NFL experience, is predicted to bring a fresh perspective and a higher level of expertise to the Jayhawks' program, making his appointment a promising development for the team.