University of Jammu Triumphs in Vice Chancellor’s Cup Cricket Tournament

With an air of confidence stemming from a string of successful performances, the University of Jammu (JU) is paving its way towards the knock-out stages of the All India Vice Chancellor’s Cup Twenty20 Cricket Tournament held at the RTM Nagpur University. The team’s recent victory against YCMO University Nashik by a substantial margin of 131 runs is a testament to their formidable prowess on the cricket field.

A Convincing Victory

JU, batting first, set an intimidating total of 266 runs for the loss of five wickets. This formidable score was largely due to the significant contributions of its players. Sandeep Bakshi took the lead, scoring a brilliant 83 runs, while Niranjan contributed an impressive 66 runs. Raj Kumar Bakshi, on the other hand, remained unbeaten at 58 runs. The bowlers from YCMO University, Laxman Shende and Dilip, however, managed to disrupt JU’s rhythm, taking three and one wickets respectively.

Resilience in the Face of Defeat

Despite a daunting target, YCMO University strived to put up a good fight but managed to score only 135 runs for seven wickets. Devi Das emerged as their top scorer with 41 runs, supported by Sandeep Bhagwat and Nikhil Shinde, who scored 30 and 27 runs respectively. JU’s bowlers, Rajesh and Karan, took two wickets each, while Shantul Amin and Niranjan took one each, effectively stalling YCMO’s progress.

The Man of the Match

Niranjan’s all-round performance, both as a bowler and a batsman, earned him the coveted title of man of the match. His contribution undeniably played a decisive role in JU’s victory.

With this win under their belt, JU is now gearing up for their next match against Jamia Milia Delhi. This game will be their final one in the league stage, and a win here could secure their spot in the knockout stages of the tournament. The team’s optimism is palpable, and their preparation for the upcoming match is in full swing.