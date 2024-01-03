en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

University of Jammu Triumphs in Vice Chancellor’s Cup Cricket Tournament

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:09 pm EST
University of Jammu Triumphs in Vice Chancellor’s Cup Cricket Tournament

With an air of confidence stemming from a string of successful performances, the University of Jammu (JU) is paving its way towards the knock-out stages of the All India Vice Chancellor’s Cup Twenty20 Cricket Tournament held at the RTM Nagpur University. The team’s recent victory against YCMO University Nashik by a substantial margin of 131 runs is a testament to their formidable prowess on the cricket field.

A Convincing Victory

JU, batting first, set an intimidating total of 266 runs for the loss of five wickets. This formidable score was largely due to the significant contributions of its players. Sandeep Bakshi took the lead, scoring a brilliant 83 runs, while Niranjan contributed an impressive 66 runs. Raj Kumar Bakshi, on the other hand, remained unbeaten at 58 runs. The bowlers from YCMO University, Laxman Shende and Dilip, however, managed to disrupt JU’s rhythm, taking three and one wickets respectively.

Resilience in the Face of Defeat

Despite a daunting target, YCMO University strived to put up a good fight but managed to score only 135 runs for seven wickets. Devi Das emerged as their top scorer with 41 runs, supported by Sandeep Bhagwat and Nikhil Shinde, who scored 30 and 27 runs respectively. JU’s bowlers, Rajesh and Karan, took two wickets each, while Shantul Amin and Niranjan took one each, effectively stalling YCMO’s progress.

The Man of the Match

Niranjan’s all-round performance, both as a bowler and a batsman, earned him the coveted title of man of the match. His contribution undeniably played a decisive role in JU’s victory.

With this win under their belt, JU is now gearing up for their next match against Jamia Milia Delhi. This game will be their final one in the league stage, and a win here could secure their spot in the knockout stages of the tournament. The team’s optimism is palpable, and their preparation for the upcoming match is in full swing.

0
Education India Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

The Technological Revolution and its Impact on Employee Training

By BNN Correspondents

Higher Education Department Urges Proactive NSFAS Applications Amid Student Protests

By Israel Ojoko

Summerland Fire Department Champions Community Involvement with Christmas Tree Chipping Fundraiser

By BNN Correspondents

Cultivating Sustainability: ASU's Student-Run Garden Nurtures Community Spirit

By Quadri Adejumo

Bridging Cultures: American Kayla Raden's Journey with Chinese Languag ...
@China · 5 mins
Bridging Cultures: American Kayla Raden's Journey with Chinese Languag ...
heart comment 0
Nigeria’s Most Educated Traditional Ruler Calls for Constitutional Amendments

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Nigeria's Most Educated Traditional Ruler Calls for Constitutional Amendments
Alabama’s Holmon Wiggins Joins Texas A&M as Wide Receivers Coach

By Salman Khan

Alabama's Holmon Wiggins Joins Texas A&M as Wide Receivers Coach
American Students Honored in Chinese Language Competition, Promoting US-China Friendship

By Aqsa Younas Rana

American Students Honored in Chinese Language Competition, Promoting US-China Friendship
South Korea Braces for Historic Low in Elementary School Enrollment

By BNN Correspondents

South Korea Braces for Historic Low in Elementary School Enrollment
Latest Headlines
World News
Amid Condemnation, India Bans Tehreek-e-Hurriyat in Jammu and Kashmir
1 min
Amid Condemnation, India Bans Tehreek-e-Hurriyat in Jammu and Kashmir
Stoan Seate's Resilience: Surviving Gas Explosion and Embracing Life
2 mins
Stoan Seate's Resilience: Surviving Gas Explosion and Embracing Life
Haryana to Establish Specialized Sports Centers and Nurseries: A Step Towards Athletic Excellence
2 mins
Haryana to Establish Specialized Sports Centers and Nurseries: A Step Towards Athletic Excellence
Detroit Lions Release Isaiah Buggs Ahead of Playoffs
2 mins
Detroit Lions Release Isaiah Buggs Ahead of Playoffs
J.P. Stevens Triumphs Over Perth Amboy in GMC White Division Basketball Match
3 mins
J.P. Stevens Triumphs Over Perth Amboy in GMC White Division Basketball Match
J&K Athletes Triumph: First Gold in Para Archery World Championship, Stellar Performance at Moscow Wushu Stars
3 mins
J&K Athletes Triumph: First Gold in Para Archery World Championship, Stellar Performance at Moscow Wushu Stars
Charleston Southern Buccaneers vs. Presbyterian Blue Hose: An Evenly Matched College Basketball Game
4 mins
Charleston Southern Buccaneers vs. Presbyterian Blue Hose: An Evenly Matched College Basketball Game
Citadel Bulldogs vs. Western Carolina Catamounts: Southern Conference Basketball Showdown
4 mins
Citadel Bulldogs vs. Western Carolina Catamounts: Southern Conference Basketball Showdown
George Mason Patriots vs La Salle Explorers: An Epic College Basketball Showdown
4 mins
George Mason Patriots vs La Salle Explorers: An Epic College Basketball Showdown
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
4 mins
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
13 mins
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
1 hour
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
3 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
5 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
5 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
8 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app