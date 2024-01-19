University of Iowa Entrusts Beth Goetz with Athletic Director Role after $125,000 Search

The University of Iowa has marked a new chapter in its history with the appointment of Beth Goetz as its permanent athletics director. The rigorous search for the right candidate, orchestrated by New Jersey-based firm TurnkeyZRG, came at a cost of $125,000 to the institution. TurnkeyZRG, a renowned entity in the realm of collegiate athletics, boasts an impressive portfolio, including searches for the president of the NCAA and commissioners for major conferences such as the Big Ten, ACC, and Big 12.

Decision Behind Hiring TurnkeyZRG

The choice to engage TurnkeyZRG was not a capricious one. The firm's extensive expertise and deep-rooted familiarity with the collegiate sports landscape, as emphasized in a purchase justification document, played a significant role in the decision. The document, inked by Peter Matthes, the university's vice president for external relations, underscored the importance of TurnkeyZRG's unique capabilities in the search process.

University's Satisfaction with the Search Process

Nicole Grosland, chair of the university's search committee, expressed satisfaction with the course of the search. The process yielded an array of impressive candidates, including multiple sitting athletic directors. The selection of Beth Goetz, however, stood out as the clear choice for the university.

A New Era under Beth Goetz

Beth Goetz, stepping into her role as the permanent athletics director, brings with her a wealth of experience and a keen understanding of the university's athletic ethos. Her first-year compensation, amounting to approximately 10 times the search fee paid to TurnkeyZRG, includes a base salary of $850,000 along with potential performance incentives and deferred compensation. The University of Iowa's president, Barbara Wilson, who has previous experience with Chad Chatlos of TurnkeyZRG from her tenure as interim chancellor at Illinois, welcomed Goetz's appointment.