University of Iowa Appoints Beth Goetz as Athletic Director

Beth Goetz, an accomplished collegiate sports administrator, has been appointed as the permanent athletic director at the University of Iowa. Goetz has been serving on an interim basis since August 2024, following the retirement of her predecessor, Gary Barta. She initially joined the Iowa athletics department in September 2022, taking on the roles of deputy director of athletics and chief operating officer.

A Proven Leader in Collegiate Sports

Prior to her stint in Iowa, Goetz held the position of athletic director at Ball State University for four years. Her resume also boasts significant roles at both the University of Connecticut and the University of Minnesota, further solidifying her credentials in sports administration. Throughout her career, Goetz has earned a reputation for her decisive leadership, a quality she demonstrated at Iowa when she dismissed the football team's offensive coordinator, Brian Ferentz, due to the team's underperformance.

A Rigorous Selection Process

The selection of the new athletic director was a meticulous process led by University President Barbara Wilson. The university carried out a comprehensive national search for the position, ultimately choosing Goetz for her exceptional leadership and vision during her interim tenure.

A Career Dedicated to Collegiate Athletics

In addition to her administrative roles, Goetz has been an active contributor to collegiate athletics. She has served on the NCAA Competition Oversight Committee and held the position of vice chair of the NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Committee. Goetz's early career is equally impressive, with her playing soccer at Clemson University and coaching at the University of Missouri-St. Louis.

While the terms of Goetz's contract and her salary have not been made public, her appointment marks a significant milestone in the University of Iowa's athletics department. With her vast experience and proven leadership, Goetz is well-positioned to steer the department into a promising future.