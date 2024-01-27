University of Illinois Wrestling Team Grapples with Defeat Against No.3 Iowa Hawkeyes

In a fierce showdown, the University of Illinois wrestling team was left grappling with disappointment against the No. 3-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes at Huff Hall, Champaign, Illinois, on January 26, 2024. What started as a promising Big Ten dual meet slowly unraveled into a daunting challenge for the Illini.

Illinois Struggles Against Iowa

Despite a competitive start, the tide turned against Illinois' Tony Madrigal (133 pounds) and Will Baysingar (141), both of whom suffered defeats against their Iowa counterparts, Cullan Schriever and Brody Teske. The matches were intense, but the determination and skill of Schriever and Teske were too much for the Illini duo. This set the tone for the remainder of the meet, with the Illini grappling with a formidable opponent.

Webster Secures Overtime Victory

There were, however, glimmers of hope for Illinois. Kannon Webster (149) put up a spirited fight, securing an overtime victory over Caleb Rathgen. This win momentarily narrowed the score gap to 7-3 in favor of Iowa. The triumph was short-lived, as the Iowa Hawkeyes regained their momentum and pulled ahead.

Iowa Dominates The Meet

The Hawkeyes dominated the remainder of the meet, winning with a commanding score of 36-6. This defeat added to a streak of losses for Illinois, bringing their season record to 3-5 overall and a concerning 0-2 in conference matches. The Illinois crowd had little to cheer about as Iowa won four of the final five matches, with standout performances by Michael Caliendo and Drake Ayala. Edmond Ruth (174) of Illinois faced his second defeat of the season, while Dylan Connell (184) managed a win in overtime.

The victory for Iowa marked their tenth consecutive win against Illinois, a streak dating back to January 28, 2005. The Illini are now preparing to host their final two home matches at the State Farm Center, with Michigan State being their next opponent on February 2.