en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

University of Hawai’i Men’s Volleyball Team Gears up for 2024 Season

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:11 pm EST
University of Hawai’i Men’s Volleyball Team Gears up for 2024 Season

The University of Hawai’i men’s volleyball team is primed to kickstart the 2024 season with two non-conference matches against Loyola Chicago on January 3 and 5 at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. The team, renowned for its commendable performance in season-openers, holds an outstanding record of 36-9, and a 12-2 record under the guidance of current head coach, Charlie Wade. Notably, the Rainbow Warriors have triumphed in their last ten season-opening games since 2014.

Return of the All-American Starters

This season, the team boasts of the return of three AVCA All-American starters: outside hitters Spyros Chakas and Chaz Galloway, and middle blocker Guilherme Voss. These exceptional players played a pivotal role in setting a new program record with 29 wins last season and achieving the NCAA Championship match for an impressive fourth consecutive year.

Charlie Wade: The Second Winningest Coach

Charlie Wade, who is now stepping into his 15th season, is celebrated as the second winningest coach in the program’s history with 269 wins. The team’s spectacular home record at the SimpliFi Arena is a testament to their prowess, with a 95-8 (.922) win rate since 2017.

Special Matches to Kickstart the New Year

The match slated for January 3 is themed as the ‘New Year’s Celebration’ match, with the 2024th fan entering the arena set to receive a special gift from the men’s volleyball team. The subsequent match on January 5, sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank, will be a ‘Ring Ceremony’ match. The team will be conferred their Big West Championship rings after the game in a grand ceremony. Promotional activities and prizes will be available at the sports marketing table at both these matches. They will commence at 7:00 pm and will be covered on Spectrum Sports and radio.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Reggie Bush Unveils 'Character Concerns' Behind 2006 NFL Draft Snub

By Salman Khan

Amandeep Kaur: Jharkhand's Rising Star in High Jump

By Salman Khan

Brooklyn Nets Suffer Severe Defeat Against New Orleans Pelicans

By Salman Khan

Tiger Style Wrestling Triumphs Over Virginia Tech in a Thrilling Comeback

By Salman Khan

Chelsea FC's January Transfer Window: Ambition vs Reality ...
@Europe · 1 min
Chelsea FC's January Transfer Window: Ambition vs Reality ...
heart comment 0
Calgary Flames Break Scoring Droughts in 3-1 Victory over Minnesota Wild

By Salman Khan

Calgary Flames Break Scoring Droughts in 3-1 Victory over Minnesota Wild
Boys’ Prep Basketball: A Snapshot of Competitive Court Battles

By Salman Khan

Boys' Prep Basketball: A Snapshot of Competitive Court Battles
Unbeaten Lee University Lady Flames Upset by Mississippi College Lady Choctaws

By Salman Khan

Unbeaten Lee University Lady Flames Upset by Mississippi College Lady Choctaws
High School Girls’ Basketball: Triumphs and Defeats Unfold Across Recent Games

By Salman Khan

High School Girls' Basketball: Triumphs and Defeats Unfold Across Recent Games
Latest Headlines
World News
Reggie Bush Unveils 'Character Concerns' Behind 2006 NFL Draft Snub
50 seconds
Reggie Bush Unveils 'Character Concerns' Behind 2006 NFL Draft Snub
National Conference Tackles Rising Infertility Cases in Jammu and Kashmir
57 seconds
National Conference Tackles Rising Infertility Cases in Jammu and Kashmir
Win Daki: A Farmer's Journey to Millionaire Minister in Papua New Guinea
1 min
Win Daki: A Farmer's Journey to Millionaire Minister in Papua New Guinea
Amandeep Kaur: Jharkhand's Rising Star in High Jump
1 min
Amandeep Kaur: Jharkhand's Rising Star in High Jump
Brooklyn Nets Suffer Severe Defeat Against New Orleans Pelicans
1 min
Brooklyn Nets Suffer Severe Defeat Against New Orleans Pelicans
Tiger Style Wrestling Triumphs Over Virginia Tech in a Thrilling Comeback
1 min
Tiger Style Wrestling Triumphs Over Virginia Tech in a Thrilling Comeback
Sofia Vergara Advocates Sun Protection with New Brand, Toty
1 min
Sofia Vergara Advocates Sun Protection with New Brand, Toty
Casper City Council Advances Utility Billing Law Revisions Amid Landlord Concerns
1 min
Casper City Council Advances Utility Billing Law Revisions Amid Landlord Concerns
Chelsea FC's January Transfer Window: Ambition vs Reality
2 mins
Chelsea FC's January Transfer Window: Ambition vs Reality
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
2 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
5 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
5 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
5 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
5 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
5 hours
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app