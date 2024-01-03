University of Hawai’i Men’s Volleyball Team Gears up for 2024 Season

The University of Hawai’i men’s volleyball team is primed to kickstart the 2024 season with two non-conference matches against Loyola Chicago on January 3 and 5 at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. The team, renowned for its commendable performance in season-openers, holds an outstanding record of 36-9, and a 12-2 record under the guidance of current head coach, Charlie Wade. Notably, the Rainbow Warriors have triumphed in their last ten season-opening games since 2014.

Return of the All-American Starters

This season, the team boasts of the return of three AVCA All-American starters: outside hitters Spyros Chakas and Chaz Galloway, and middle blocker Guilherme Voss. These exceptional players played a pivotal role in setting a new program record with 29 wins last season and achieving the NCAA Championship match for an impressive fourth consecutive year.

Charlie Wade: The Second Winningest Coach

Charlie Wade, who is now stepping into his 15th season, is celebrated as the second winningest coach in the program’s history with 269 wins. The team’s spectacular home record at the SimpliFi Arena is a testament to their prowess, with a 95-8 (.922) win rate since 2017.

Special Matches to Kickstart the New Year

The match slated for January 3 is themed as the ‘New Year’s Celebration’ match, with the 2024th fan entering the arena set to receive a special gift from the men’s volleyball team. The subsequent match on January 5, sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank, will be a ‘Ring Ceremony’ match. The team will be conferred their Big West Championship rings after the game in a grand ceremony. Promotional activities and prizes will be available at the sports marketing table at both these matches. They will commence at 7:00 pm and will be covered on Spectrum Sports and radio.