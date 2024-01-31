University of Georgia to Sell Beer at Football Games from 2024

In a groundbreaking move, the University of Georgia has announced it will commence the sale of beer to all attendees at home football matches from 2024. This significant policy shift is a long-awaited response to changing attitudes, market trends, and revenue opportunities. It positions Georgia among the last Southeastern Conference (SEC) schools to permit public alcohol sales at football events.
Aligning with the SEC Trend
The SEC lifted its alcohol sales ban at conference events in 2019, and since then, most member colleges have embraced this change. Prior to this policy update, Georgia allowed alcohol in private suites and club areas and extended this to basketball, baseball, and softball events in recent years. The decision to include football games in their alcohol sales strategy has been anticipated by many.
Auburn University on a Similar Path
The other remaining SEC school yet to allow alcohol sales to the public at football matches, Auburn University, also appears to be moving in a similar direction. As of November 2023, Auburn has started selling beer at basketball games, hinting at an imminent policy revision for their football matches as well.
Driving Attendance and Revenue
This surge towards alcohol sales is propelled by two key factors: the need for increased attendance and the quest for higher revenue. With the prospect of future revenue sharing with athletes and the need to support Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) collectives becoming ever more pressing, these schools are exploring all avenues for financial growth. Other SEC schools have reported significant revenue from beer sales at football games, with LSU and Tennessee raking in over $2 million and $3.3 million respectively in recent seasons. For the 2021-22 season, Georgia's revenue from alcohol sales at non-football events was around $230,000.