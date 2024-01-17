University of Delaware and James Madison University: Rekindling a Historic Football Rivalry in the FBS

In a momentous announcement, the University of Delaware and James Madison University—once rivals in the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA)—have declared that they are set to meet again on the football field. However, this time, their matches will be as nonconference opponents in the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS). The University of Delaware revealed a four-game series with James Madison University, with the schedule bringing the teams face to face on September 18, 2027, and September 13, 2031, at Delaware Stadium, and September 9, 2028, and September 18, 2032, at Bridgeforth Stadium in Harrisonburg, Virginia.
Transition and Triumph
This announcement comes in the wake of Delaware's transition to the FBS in 2025 when they will join Conference USA. On the other hand, James Madison University made its exit from the CAA and ascended to the FBS in 2022, aligning itself with the Sun Belt Conference. Since then, James Madison has enjoyed successful seasons, including an 8-3 record in 2022 and an 11-2 record in 2023.
Rekindling Rivalry
The two teams share a history of competition, having squared off 27 times between 1983 and 2021. While Delaware leads the series 14-13, James Madison has claimed victory in the last five encounters. The upcoming games are set to revive their historic rivalry, but this time in a new division.
A Glimpse into the Future
Along with this, Delaware has also pulled the curtain off its 2024 football schedule. This marks its final season as a member of the FCS and includes forthcoming games against teams such as Delaware State, Colorado, Wake Forest, and Buffalo. Meanwhile, James Madison University has an exciting line-up of future nonconference games up to 2032, featuring matchups with teams like North Carolina, Virginia Tech, and UCF.