University of Colorado’s Women’s Basketball Triumphs Over Stanford in a Historic Victory

The University of Colorado women’s basketball team, ranked fifth in the nation, achieved a significant victory on January 14th, 2024, against the eighth-ranked Stanford team. The Buffaloes, playing in front of a near-record crowd of 9,111 spectators at the CU Events Center, emerged victorious with a score of 71-59, marking only the sixth time in their program’s history that Colorado has defeated Stanford.

Standout Performance from Kindyll Wetta

Colorado native and Valor Christian graduate, Kindyll Wetta, played a pivotal role in this victory. Coming off the bench, Wetta showcased a robust all-around game with 12 points, six rebounds, five assists, and four steals, backed by an aggressive defense which was instrumental in the Buffaloes’ victory.

Team Effort and Strong Defense

The Buffaloes displayed a well-rounded offense with five players scoring in double figures. The team’s defense was equally impressive, forcing 18 turnovers and holding Stanford to a shooting percentage of 33.9%, well below their season average. This team effort was a key factor in their win, helping the Buffaloes take sole possession of first place in the Pac-12 conference.

Setting the Stage for an Epic Showdown

This victory against Stanford has set up an exciting scenario for the Buffaloes. Their next game is a top-5 matchup against UCLA, which could potentially be the first of its kind in the history of the Buffs’ basketball program, for both men’s and women’s teams. The team’s exceptional performance and winning streak have made them a force to be reckoned with in the conference.