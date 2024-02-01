University of Colorado Unveils Date for 2024 Football Spring Game

It's time to mark your calendars, Buffs fans! The University of Colorado has announced that its Black & Gold Day, featuring the 2024 Colorado football spring game, is slated for April 27 at Folsom Field. This revelation comes straight from the offices of head coach Deion Sanders and athletic director Rick George.
The Anticipation Builds
Last year's spring game, which marked the coaching debut of Sanders, attracted a record-breaking crowd of 47,277 spectators, despite the unfavorable weather conditions. This historic event marked the first spring game sellout in the history of Colorado football, stirring up the interest of the college football community. Given this, it's no surprise that the anticipation for the 2024 game is building at an exponential rate. Details on ticket sales, which were priced at $10 for general admission last year, will be released soon. The details regarding the broadcast of the game are still being ironed out.
Spring Practice and New Additions
But the spring game isn't the only thing on the Buffs' agenda. The team is set to kick off its spring practice on March 18. The Buffs will take a one-week hiatus for spring break from March 25-31, and resume their preparation for the upcoming season on April 1. This year, fans will get their first look at the team's 30 new players, which include a whopping 24 transfers and six high school signees. The 2024 season will also see the Buffs making their mark in the Big 12 conference.
An Eventful Black & Gold Day
So, as April 27 approaches, the excitement surrounding the Black & Gold Day at the University of Colorado is palpable. With a potential sellout crowd, an impressive lineup of new talent, and the leadership of Deion Sanders, this year's spring game promises to be an eventful day, not just for the Buffs, but for the entire college football community.