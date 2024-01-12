en English
Health

University of Benin Teaching Hospital Unveils 500-Seater Stadium to Boost Fitness Among Health Professionals

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:19 pm EST
University of Benin Teaching Hospital Unveils 500-Seater Stadium to Boost Fitness Among Health Professionals

In a significant step towards promoting regular sports participation and healthy lifestyles among health professionals, the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) has inaugurated a 500-seater mini-stadium within its premises.

Stadium Inauguration and Its Significance

The inauguration of the stadium was officially conducted by the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Osaigbovo Iyoha. The Chief Medical Director (CMD) of UBTH, Professor Darlington Obaseki, underlined the significance of fitness for health professionals and praised the new stadium for enabling this objective.

The CMD Inter-Professional Football Competition

Adding to the grandeur of the event, the stadium hosted the finals of the seventh CMD Inter-Professional Football Competition. The match saw a thrilling face-off between NMA FC and the defending champions, NNPC FC. Emerging victorious with a 4-0 score, NMA FC claimed the championship title. The team’s forward, Reuben Mker, notably netted a hat-trick, contributing significantly to their win.

Impact on the Community

Beyond the hospital staff, the stadium is expected to serve as an asset for the wider community, encouraging regular sports participation and fostering a culture of fitness. The initiative was lauded by many guests, including the Managing Director of Independent Television and Radio, who praised the potential benefits of the facility for the local community. In addition, the event featured a birthday celebration for the UBTH CMD and an award presentation by the Edo State Football Association, further enhancing the festive atmosphere.

Health Nigeria Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

