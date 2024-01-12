University of Benin Teaching Hospital Unveils 500-Seater Stadium to Boost Fitness Among Health Professionals

In a significant step towards promoting regular sports participation and healthy lifestyles among health professionals, the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) has inaugurated a 500-seater mini-stadium within its premises.

Stadium Inauguration and Its Significance

The inauguration of the stadium was officially conducted by the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Osaigbovo Iyoha. The Chief Medical Director (CMD) of UBTH, Professor Darlington Obaseki, underlined the significance of fitness for health professionals and praised the new stadium for enabling this objective.

The CMD Inter-Professional Football Competition

Adding to the grandeur of the event, the stadium hosted the finals of the seventh CMD Inter-Professional Football Competition. The match saw a thrilling face-off between NMA FC and the defending champions, NNPC FC. Emerging victorious with a 4-0 score, NMA FC claimed the championship title. The team’s forward, Reuben Mker, notably netted a hat-trick, contributing significantly to their win.

Impact on the Community

Beyond the hospital staff, the stadium is expected to serve as an asset for the wider community, encouraging regular sports participation and fostering a culture of fitness. The initiative was lauded by many guests, including the Managing Director of Independent Television and Radio, who praised the potential benefits of the facility for the local community. In addition, the event featured a birthday celebration for the UBTH CMD and an award presentation by the Edo State Football Association, further enhancing the festive atmosphere.