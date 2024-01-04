en English
Sports

University of Arkansas Announces Ronnie Fouch as New Wide Receivers Coach

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:51 pm EST
University of Arkansas Announces Ronnie Fouch as New Wide Receivers Coach

The University of Arkansas has announced Ronnie Fouch as the new wide receivers coach for its football team. Fouch, formerly the co-offensive coordinator at Missouri State, is stepping in to fill the vacancy left by Kenny Guiton, who recently moved to Wisconsin to be a part of Coach Luke Fickell’s staff.

Working History with Petrino

Fouch’s association with new Arkansas offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino isn’t a novel one. The two previously worked together at Missouri State from 2020 to 2022, where Fouch served as an assistant under Petrino. Their combined efforts significantly contributed to the resurgence of the Bears’ running game.

Impressive Career Trajectory

Before embarking on his coaching journey, Fouch showcased his skills as a quarterback at Washington and Indiana State. His performance at Indiana State, in particular, marked him as one of the top quarterbacks in the Missouri Valley Conference. Post his playing career, Fouch demonstrated his versatility by assuming diverse roles in coaching.

His coaching career is vast and varied, with stints as running backs coach, co-offensive coordinator, recruiting coordinator, and special teams coordinator at Missouri State. Fouch’s experience extends beyond Missouri State, with a record of service as a football recruiting specialist at Georgia State, an offensive quality control assistant at Louisville under Petrino, and as quarterbacks coach for the Salt Lake Stallions in the Alliance of American Football.

Anticipating a New Chapter

As Fouch steps into his new role at Arkansas, expectations are high. His rich experience and history of collaboration with Petrino are seen as valuable assets that could enhance the team’s performance. The University of Arkansas, along with its fans, eagerly anticipate the new chapter that Fouch’s appointment promises to bring.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

