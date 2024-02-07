University of Arizona Bolsters 2024 Defensive Lineup with Key Signings

The University of Arizona Wildcats have fortified their defensive line for the 2024 season, securing the signatures of Syracuse's former defensive lineman, Kevon Darton, and junior-college outside linebacker, Cyrus Durham, from the College of San Mateo in Northern California. These acquisitions come during the National Signing Day, bringing an invigorating boost to the Wildcats' defense.

Advertisment

Arizona's First Defensive Signee Under Coach Brennan

Notably, Darton's transfer is the first defensive addition under the tutelage of new head coach, Brent Brennan. His four-season tenure at Syracuse saw him amass 110 tackles, 12 stops for loss, five sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble return. UA defensive line coach Joe Seumalo lauded Darton's impressive ability to elude blocks and make substantial contributions on the field.

Durham Adds Strength to Linebacker Position

Advertisment

Meanwhile, Cyrus Durham, a formidable force from the College of San Mateo, boasts a record of 66 tackles and 10.5 sacks in 13 games. His arrival is a welcome addition to the Wildcats, especially considering the recent departure of several players from Arizona's defensive line due to graduation and transfers.

Defensive Boost for the Wildcats

With senior defensive tackle, Bill Norton, being the only returning starter from last season's defensive line, the recruitment of Darton and Durham is expected to solidify the Wildcats' defensive depth for the upcoming season. Their addition promises a more dynamic and robust defense, potentially transforming the Wildcats into formidable opponents in the 2024 season.