University Charter Shatters 37-Game Losing Streak with Convincing Victory

In a moment of triumph, University Charter's boys basketball team has broken a 37-game losing streak that had held strong since 2022. A resounding 42-14 victory over Abundant Life marked the end of this prolonged dry spell, with several players turning in standout performances.

Key Performances

Abraham Davidson was a significant contributor to the victory, falling just short of a double-double with nine points and nine rebounds. His teammate, Jian Bacay, matched his scoring contribution, and Hector Pineiro-Fibus added eight points to the victory. Meanwhile, Hebreux Jeantine secured a team-high 13 rebounds, showcasing the team's defensive prowess.

Reflecting on the Past

The last time University Charter tasted victory was a narrow 50-48 win over American Charter, dated back to February 14, 2022. Since then, the team has endured a challenging journey, each loss adding to the weight of the streak.

A Moment of Pride

Marcus Robinson, the head coach, expressed his excitement and pride following the significant win. He applauded the team's focus and growth, particularly praising the seniors and team captain, Abraham Davidson, for their relentless efforts in breaking the winless streak. The victory signifies a turning point for the boys basketball program at University Charter.

Adding to the celebration, Robinson noted the synchronicity of both the girls and boys basketball programs at University Charter securing their first wins in the same week. He expressed his gratitude towards the student athletes and school community for their unwavering support during the challenging times.