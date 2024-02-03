University Charter Ends Losing Streak with Decisive Victory Over Abundant Life

In a riveting display of team spirit and sheer determination, University Charter's basketball team put an end to a 37-game losing streak by securing a notable victory over Abundant Life. The final score, a compelling 42-14, marked a significant chapter in the team's history, which had been replete with setbacks since 2022.

Key Contributions to the Victory

Abraham Davidson, a standout player, came close to securing a double-double, contributing nine points and nine rebounds. He was closely followed by Jian Bacay, who also added nine points to the scoreboard. Hector Pineiro-Fibus chipped in with eight points, while Hebreux Jeantine demonstrated remarkable prowess on the defensive end, garnering a team-high 13 rebounds.

A Long-Awaited Triumph

The team's last taste of victory was on the romantic day of Valentine's, February 14, 2022, when they edged out American Charter with a nail-biting score of 50-48. This recent win, therefore, not only broke a long-standing losing streak but also rekindled the flame of hope and success within the University Charter team.

Coach's Insights and Acknowledgments

Marcus Robinson, the team's head coach, expressed his elation and pride over the team's focus and development. He emphasized the hard work and dedication particularly demonstrated by the seniors and team captain Abraham Davidson. Robinson also noted the significance of both the girls and boys basketball programs at University Charter securing their first wins within the same week. His gratitude extended to the student athletes and the school, acknowledging their collective efforts in achieving this milestone.