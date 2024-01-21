Subscribe

University at Buffalo Poised to Appoint Pete Lembo as New Football Coach

The University at Buffalo is reportedly set to hire Pete Lembo as its new football coach, filling the void left by Maurice Linguist's departure.

Salman Khan
In a significant move in the world of college football, the University at Buffalo (UB) is reportedly on the verge of appointing Pete Lembo as their new head coach. Aged 53, Lembo brings with him a wealth of experience in football coaching, having previously assumed the mantle of head coach at Lehigh, Elon, and Ball State between 2001 and 2015.

Lembo's Vast Coaching Experience

Lembo's coaching career spans several decades and various roles. After his tenure as a head coach at three institutions, he moved on to serve as an assistant, coordinator, and associate head coach at different universities. His most recent position was at South Carolina, where he held the dual role of associate head coach and special teams coordinator.

Significant Turn in Lembo's Career

The trajectory of Lembo's career took a considerable shift in 2015 when he left Ball State to join Maryland as their special teams coordinator, serving under then-head coach DJ Durkin. This move marked a new phase in his coaching journey, as he transitioned from head coach roles to specialized coaching positions.

The Impetus for Change at UB

The move to potentially bring Lembo on board comes in the wake of Maurice Linguist's exit from UB. Linguist recently left the university to join the coaching staff at Alabama under Kalen DeBoer, creating a void in UB's head coach position that Lembo is now expected to fill. Despite the buzz generated by reports from ESPN and 247Sports about Lembo's impending appointment, UB's athletic department has so far remained silent, neither confirming the news nor responding to requests for comment.