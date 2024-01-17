University at Albany's Jake Piseno Named to Preseason All-America Second Team

Jake Piseno, a graduate student at the University at Albany, has garnered attention and acclaim for his exceptional prowess on the lacrosse field. His superior defensive skills have earned him a spot on the USA Lacrosse Magazine Preseason All-America Second Team. Piseno, who operates as a long-stick midfielder, excelled in the previous season, establishing himself as one of the most effective defenders in the nation.

Stellar Performance in 2023 Season

In the 2023 season, Piseno ranked second in the NCAA for caused turnovers per game, averaging 3.12. This led to a cumulative 50 turnovers in 16 games. Alongside this, he secured 78 ground balls and was ranked fourth in the America East for ground balls per game. His performance was not only impressive but also instrumental in shaping the course of many games.

Accolades and Recognition

Piseno's skills on the field did not go unnoticed. He was named the 2023 America East Defensive Player of the Year. His talents also earned him All-America Honorable Mention honors from Inside Lacrosse, the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association (USILA), and USA Lacrosse Magazine. These accolades reflected his significant contribution to the sport as a formidable defender.

International Impact and Future Prospects

Piseno's abilities weren't confined to the domestic scene. He was chosen for the Haudenosaunee Nationals roster in the World Lacrosse Championships where he shone brightly, earning the title of Most Outstanding Defender and receiving All-World Team honors. As he moves forward, Piseno will return to the University at Albany's lacrosse team for the 2024 season, kicking off with a home game against Colgate on February 17. With his track record and the recognition he has received, the lacrosse community and fans eagerly await his performance in the upcoming season.