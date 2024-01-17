United Pickleball Paddles: A Merger Set to Revolutionize the Sport

In a promising move for the pickleball industry, private equity firm Thirty-5 Capital, LLC has rolled out United Pickleball Paddles (UPP) under its investment branch, United Pickleball Properties, LLC. UPP is a fusion of three trusted paddle brands: Paddletek, ProXR Pickleball, and Boundless Pickleball, aimed at revolutionising the sport on a global scale by producing top-of-the-line paddles, apparel, and equipment for players of all levels.

Paddletek: Expanding Reach and Innovation

Among the three brands, Paddletek is renowned for its cutting-edge paddle technology. The merger will facilitate Paddletek in extending its reach, fostering ongoing innovation, and accelerating growth. The CEO of Paddletek has expressed enthusiasm about the brand's incorporation into UPP, viewing it as an opportunity for further expansion and innovation. Pro pickleball player Anna Leigh Waters, a dedicated user of Paddletek products, has lauded the brand for its quality and performance.

ProXR Pickleball: Staying True to Professional Excellence

ProXR Pickleball, another brand under the new UPP umbrella, will continue to hone its focus on crafting technical paddles designed for professional players. Their commitment to research and development has been endorsed by champion pickleball player Zane Navratil, testifying to the brand's dedication towards advancing the sport.

Boundless Pickleball: Bringing Customization and Spirit

Boundless Pickleball, the third brand in the mix, is lauded for its customizable and NCAA licensed products. It is particularly adored by university communities, who use their products to express school spirit. The merger positions Boundless Pickleball to cater to a larger audience, broadening its appeal and influence in the pickleball community.

Future Expansion Plans

Thirty-5 Capital's plans for UPP do not stop with the consolidation of these three brands. The firm anticipates further expansion by integrating more strategic brands in the future. Given Thirty-5 Capital's extensive portfolio which includes investments in professional sports teams, leagues, and sports technology companies, this is an exciting prospect for the future of the pickleball industry.