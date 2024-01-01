en English
Poland

United Cup: Swiatek, de Minaur Lead Teams to Quarter-Finals

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:23 pm EST
United Cup: Swiatek, de Minaur Lead Teams to Quarter-Finals

In a thrilling series of matches at the United Cup, rising stars and seasoned champions alike battled it out for a place in the coveted quarter-finals. The who’s who of the international tennis scene was on display, with a few unexpected twists to keep the spectators on edge.

Poland Advances, Swiatek Shines

World number one Iga Swiatek led Poland to a 2-1 victory over Spain, a testament to her exceptional form and skill. Swiatek dominated the singles match against Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo with an emphatic 6-2, 6-1 win. In the mixed doubles, she paired up with Hubert Hurkacz, overcoming Spain’s duo with a flawless 6-0, 6-0 victory. Despite losing his singles match, Hurkacz was all praises for Swiatek, attributing their success in mixed doubles to her outstanding performance.

Underdogs Australia Topple Reigning Champions

Hosts Australia stunned the tennis world by defeating the reigning champions, Team USA. The Australian pair, Storm Hunter and Matt Ebden, sealed the 2-1 win in the mixed doubles against Jessica Pegula and Rajeev Ram. Despite Ajla Tomljanovic’s loss to Pegula, Alex de Minaur played his part perfectly, overcoming Taylor Fritz to keep Australia in the game.

France and Norway Clinch Crucial Victories

In Sydney, France secured a 2-1 win against Germany, with Caroline Garcia making a remarkable comeback against Angelique Kerber. The French mixed doubles pair clinched the decider, adding to Germany’s woes. Norway also etched a much-needed victory against Croatia, thanks largely to Casper Ruud’s contributions in both singles and mixed doubles.

These exciting matches have set the stage for a highly anticipated quarter-finals. As the United Cup progresses, the level of competition reflects the true spirit of international tennis, and the world watches in anticipation of what’s to come next.

Poland Spain Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

