United Airlines' Super Bowl Ad Campaign: A Hopeful Pledge for NFL Fans

United Airlines has embarked on a creative advertising journey aimed at the heart of American football fandom. The airline's new Super Bowl campaign, 'Believing Changes Everything', features Kyle Chandler, renowned for his role as Eric Taylor in Friday Night Lights. The ad campaign resonates with a potent message of optimism and humor, targeting cities that harbor NFL teams yet to claim a Super Bowl victory— namely the Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Houston Texans.

Captivating the Spirit of Hope

The campaign pivots around a simple yet powerful premise: instilling hope and belief in fans of these teams. It cleverly entwines the possibility of the Browns winning their first league title since 1964 with United Airlines' policy of not charging change fees. The ads, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Chloé Zhao, encourage fans to book flights to New Orleans for the 2025 Super Bowl in advance, despite the uncertainty of their team's participation.

United Airlines and the Promise of Flexibility

The ad campaign also capitalizes on United Airlines' decision to permanently eliminate change fees—an appealing prospect for passengers who need to alter their travel plans. Since implementing this policy, the airline has seen over 10 million passengers change their flights without incurring fees, reinforcing its customer-first approach.

A Lighthearted Approach to Fan Engagement

The campaign will roll out five different versions of the ad, each tailored to resonate with fans in different markets, including Houston, Chicago, Denver, and Kansas City. While the campaign may stir controversy among some fans, its underlying intention is to inspire belief that the upcoming season could be successful for their team. Additionally, it underscores the power of humor and lightheartedness in forging connections with a diverse audience.