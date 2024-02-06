Unionization in College Sports: Dartmouth Players Recognized as Employees

The college sports scene is witnessing a significant shift, with a groundbreaking ruling from the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) that Dartmouth men's basketball players are employees, thus granting them the right to unionize. This verdict echoes a 2014 NLRB ruling that Northwestern football players could unionize, indicating a broader trend towards recognizing college athletes as employees. Experts suggest that this could pave the way for large salaries for top athletes and minimum wage for others, disrupting the traditional amateurism model in college sports.

The NLRB Ruling and Its Implications

In what could potentially become the first-ever unionized college sports program in the nation, the NLRB's regional director in Boston ruled that members of the Dartmouth men’s basketball team were university employees as they had 'the right to control the work' and performed this work 'in exchange for compensation.' This ruling provides a clear path forward for the NLRB’s fight to prove that certain college athletes are employees under the National Labor Relations Act, possibly leading to a complete restructuring of college sports.

Unionization of College Athletes

The ruling, which arrived after Dartmouth players petitioned the NLRB to organize with a local branch of the Service Employees International Union, could set a direct precedent for the NLRB-USC-NCAA hearing. If the Dartmouth players choose to unionize, they will be the first NCAA student-athletes to do so. Colleges and universities have been lobbying Congress to enact legislation barring student-athletes from being classified as employees, arguing that being forced to provide pay and benefits and allowing them to form or join unions jeopardizes their multibillion-dollar monopoly.

Impact on the Future of College Sports

This decision could potentially offer solutions to issues such as NIL and the transfer portal, allowing administrators to bargain with athletes to create a salary cap and put limits on player movement. It could also spark change in other places, making it seem like a matter of when, not if, college athletes will be allowed to unionize. This decision is a significant milestone in the ongoing debate about whether college athletes should have the right to unionize, and it can have far-reaching implications for the employee status of college athletes across the country.