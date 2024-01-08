Union Minister Sonowal Champions Women’s Kickboxing and Sports Development in Dibrugarh

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal made a significant appearance at the ‘Khelo India Women’s Kickboxing League’ in Dibrugarh, Assam, encouraging athletes and emphasizing the role of sports in fostering ‘Nari Shakti’ or women’s power. The Minister shed light on the triumphant journey of Indian athletes in international sporting events and underscored the untapped potential of women in sports, particularly those hailing from the interior regions of India.

Reviving Sports for National Progress

In his address, Sonowal reflected on the years of negligence towards sports under previous governments. He contrasted this with the current government’s efforts to elevate the sporting environment in the country. The Minister credited policy changes and schemes such as Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) for the remarkable performances by Indian athletes at global events. TOPS, a flagship initiative of the Indian government, aims to identify and support potential medal prospects for Olympic games.

Empowering Women through Sports

Sonowal highlighted the power of women in sports, viewing their participation and achievements as a significant contributor to national development. He commended the confidence exhibited by female athletes in the league, interpreting it as a reflection of the current government’s successful efforts in promoting women’s participation in sports. In his vision, women’s empowerment in sports is in sync with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative to bolster women’s roles in society.

‘Khelo India’ – A Beacon of Hope

During his visit to the ongoing ‘Khelo India Women’s Kickboxing League’, Sonowal interacted closely with the participating athletes. He affirmed the importance of sports in attaining both physical fitness and mental robustness. The Minister praised the conducive environment fostered by the Indian government for athletes, attributing this to initiatives like Khelo India. He viewed the stellar performances of Indian athletes at international events as a testament to these efforts, paving the way for a new India through sports development.