Unified Basketball Festival Promotes Inclusion: Courageous Steps Leads Charge in Orono

On March 9, Orono High School will transform into a hub of inclusivity and athleticism as it hosts the Unified Basketball Fun Day Festival from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. High school teams from Orono, Old Town, Brewer, Hampden, Hermon, Ellsworth, MDI, and Dexter will come together for a day of basketball aimed at promoting inclusivity among student athletes. Spearheaded by the Courageous Steps Project and its Founder & Chairman/CEO, Connor Archer, the event is set to bridge communities through sports while supporting a noble cause.

Building Bridges Through Basketball

The festival is more than just a series of basketball games; it's a celebration of unity, diversity, and the power of sports to bring people together. Admission fees are thoughtfully structured to welcome individuals and families alike, with rates set at free for seniors, $3 for students, $5 for adults, and $8 for families. Adding to the excitement, a 50/50 raffle will be held, with proceeds supporting the Courageous Steps Project in its mission to assist children and young adults with various abilities and challenges in Maine.

A Beacon of Hope and Progress

2024 marks a significant year for the Courageous Steps Project with notable developments such as programming reorganization and the establishment of new partnerships. These strides affirm the organization's commitment to innovative approaches in supporting its mission and vision not just in Maine, but potentially on a broader scale. Attendees and supporters are encouraged to follow the event online or make a donation through the organization's website, with all contributions being tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law.

Championing Inclusivity and Support

The Unified Basketball Fun Day Festival is a testament to the Courageous Steps Project's dedication to fostering inclusivity and support within the community. By bringing together student athletes from across towns for a day of friendly competition, the event underscores the importance of embracing diversity and the role sports can play in uniting communities. Connor Archer's vision of a more inclusive world is vividly brought to life in this event, setting a positive example for others to follow.

As the festival approaches, the excitement builds for a day that promises not just fun and games, but a step forward in the journey towards inclusivity and support for individuals with various abilities and challenges. The Unified Basketball Fun Day Festival is more than an event; it's a movement towards a more compassionate and understanding society.