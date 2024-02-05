Unifi Partners with Peter Millar to Launch Apparel Line from Recycled Bottles

In a remarkable demonstration of sustainable fashion, Unifi Inc., the creator of the innovative Repreve recycled fiber, has joined forces with Peter Millar, a Raleigh-based sportswear and golf attire company. Together, they have unveiled a new apparel collection, intimately linked to the PGA Tour's WM Phoenix Open, a sporting event that boasts of being the world's largest zero-waste initiative.

Transforming Waste into Style

The collection features two short-sleeve and one long-sleeve shirts, all masterfully crafted using recycled plastic bottles collected from the previous year's WM Phoenix Open. These bottles undergo a transformative journey, first being converted into plastic chips and subsequently into the renowned Repreve yarn. A significant fraction of this conversion process takes place at Unifi's Yadkinville plant.

A Milestone in Sustainability

Unifi has reported that over 36 billion plastic water bottles have been repurposed for use in Repreve products, marking a significant milestone in the company's commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship. This initiative not only helps in minimizing landfill waste but also reduces the reliance on petroleum extraction for producing new plastic products.

Exclusivity and Impact

The new clothing line, imbibing the spirit of sustainability, is available for purchase exclusively at the WM Phoenix Open tournament. This exclusive availability underscores the deep connection between the event's zero-waste commitment and the brand's dedication to sustainable fashion. The collaboration between Unifi and Peter Millar sets a precedent for other sportswear companies to follow, demonstrating that style and sustainability can indeed go hand in hand.