Sports

UNH Triumphs in Shootout Victory Against 13th Ranked Boston College

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 1:02 am EST
UNH Triumphs in Shootout Victory Against 13th Ranked Boston College

The University of New Hampshire’s women’s hockey team (UNH) squared off against Boston College, ranked 13th in the nation, in a thrilling Hockey East game that ended in a deadlock at the Whittemore Center in Durham, N.H. The match, characterized by intense competition and skillful plays, saw UNH assert its dominance, winning the game in a nail-biting shootout.

Intense First Period

As the game kicked off, UNH found itself trailing behind Boston College by one goal. However, the tide swiftly turned when Carriage Atticus seized an opportunity and expertly netted a goal, evening out the score at 1-1. Not long after, the spotlight shone on Allison Hutch, who put UNH in the lead with a spectacular goal, tilting the score to 2-1 in their favor.

Tumultuous Third Period

The third period saw Boston College rallying back fiercely, with Sami Taber managing to break through the defenses in a scramble at the goal, equalizing the score at 2-2. The battle between the two teams intensified, with each side displaying a high level of skill and endurance.

Victory in Shootout

With the game unresolved through 60 minutes of regulation time and overtime, it moved into a shootout. After seven grueling rounds, it was freshman forward Julia Cabral Lee who emerged as the hero of the night. Her successful shot secured a 1-0 shootout victory for UNH, demonstrating the team’s tenacity and resilience. Freshman goalie, Sedona Blair, also deserves recognition for her exceptional performance, making 31 stops throughout the game.

The match, attended by 397 spectators, was overseen by referees Dmitrii Antipin and Steven Saul, with Cameron Goebert and Laura Schmidlein serving as assistant referees. With this victory, UNH’s record moves to 10-10-2 overall and 7-6-2 in Hockey East.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

