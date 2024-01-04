en English
Hockey

UNH Men’s Hockey: A Season of Triumphs and Challenges

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:11 pm EST
UNH Men's Hockey: A Season of Triumphs and Challenges

The University of New Hampshire’s (UNH) men’s hockey team has been making waves in the sporting world, breaking a five-year hiatus from national rankings. This feat is particularly remarkable considering the team’s journey through the season without key player Liam Devlin, who was sidelined due to a hand injury.

Devlin’s Triumphant Return

Junior left wing, Devlin, made a stellar return to the ice rink, contributing to the scoreboard in his first game back. Despite his individual triumph, UNH fell 6-3 to Army West Point. Devlin’s comeback is a significant boost to the team’s offense, as he takes up his position on the top line with Cy LeClerc and Ryan Conmy. His return is timely, as the team prepares for its final two non-league games of the season against Princeton.

Strategizing for Princeton

UNH is gearing up for a challenging face-off against Princeton, particularly mindful of their opponent’s strong power play. The team’s performance against nationally ranked teams so far has been balanced, holding a 4-4-1 record. This, coupled with their high-ranking power play and penalty kill statistics, positions them well in the national and Hockey East rankings.

Injury Concerns

Senior forward Harrison Blaisdell is currently grappling with an upper-body injury, his status being marked as ‘day-to-day’. The upcoming games against Princeton are crucial for UNH, as they aim to consolidate their wins before resuming league play. Despite the challenges, the team’s resilience and fighting spirit continue to make them a force to be reckoned with on the ice.

Hockey Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

