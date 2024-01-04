UNH Men’s Hockey: A Season of Triumphs and Challenges

The University of New Hampshire’s (UNH) men’s hockey team has been making waves in the sporting world, breaking a five-year hiatus from national rankings. This feat is particularly remarkable considering the team’s journey through the season without key player Liam Devlin, who was sidelined due to a hand injury.

Devlin’s Triumphant Return

Junior left wing, Devlin, made a stellar return to the ice rink, contributing to the scoreboard in his first game back. Despite his individual triumph, UNH fell 6-3 to Army West Point. Devlin’s comeback is a significant boost to the team’s offense, as he takes up his position on the top line with Cy LeClerc and Ryan Conmy. His return is timely, as the team prepares for its final two non-league games of the season against Princeton.

Strategizing for Princeton

UNH is gearing up for a challenging face-off against Princeton, particularly mindful of their opponent’s strong power play. The team’s performance against nationally ranked teams so far has been balanced, holding a 4-4-1 record. This, coupled with their high-ranking power play and penalty kill statistics, positions them well in the national and Hockey East rankings.

Injury Concerns

Senior forward Harrison Blaisdell is currently grappling with an upper-body injury, his status being marked as ‘day-to-day’. The upcoming games against Princeton are crucial for UNH, as they aim to consolidate their wins before resuming league play. Despite the challenges, the team’s resilience and fighting spirit continue to make them a force to be reckoned with on the ice.