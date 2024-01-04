UNH Basketball: New Coach, New Hopes, and a Promise to Defy the Odds

There’s a new buzz in the air at the University of New Hampshire (UNH) as the Wildcats basketball team, led by standout forward Clarence Daniels, is making waves under the fresh leadership of their new head coach, Nathan Davis. With a challenging start to the season, the Wildcats have emerged with an 8-5 record, overcoming ‘money’ game losses with successive wins, and are now gearing up to begin their America East schedule against UMass Lowell, a team that has historically been a strong contender and the one that ousted UNH from the previous America East tournament semifinals.

Defying the odds

Fuelled by a preseason coaches poll that ranked them eighth out of nine, the Wildcats are determined to prove their capabilities. Daniels has been a key player in this endeavour, leading the league in scoring and ranking second in rebounds. Junior point guard Ahmad Robinson is also among the league’s leaders in points and assists, adding to the team’s strengths against competition.

Emphasizing Quality Shots

A distinguishing feature of the team’s scoring strategy is an emphasis on quality shots, particularly three-pointers. Graduate transfer guard Naim Miller has been a notable contributor in this effort, enhancing the team’s offensive capabilities.

Replicating Success Under New Leadership

With Davis, who amassed an impressive track record as head coach at Bucknell University over the past eight years, at the helm, the Wildcats aim to replicate his success. Davis, along with associate head coach Jimmy Allen, both former head coaches in the Patriot League, are utilizing their extensive experience to guide the team towards multiple regular-season titles and NCAA tournament appearances, akin to Davis’s achievements at Bucknell.