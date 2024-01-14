Unfazed by Friendly Loss: Rangers FC’s Philippe Clement Looks Ahead

The world of football is a tumultuous theatre of victory and defeat, where managers, such as Philippe Clement of Rangers FC, maintain a stoic visage in the face of loss. Despite the recent 1-0 defeat to Hertha Berlin, in a winter friendly match during their training camp in La Manga, Clement remains unfazed, focusing his sight on future matches and the success that may come from them.

Rangers FC’s Response to the Defeat

While football is a game of results, it is also a game of progress and learning. Rangers FC’s response to the defeat was not one of despair, but of reflection and planning. Clement fielded two different XIs in the match, allowing him to experiment with different line-ups and strategies. The defeat has highlighted the need for further quality in the team’s attacking play and the potential for improvement, turning the loss into a valuable lesson.

Voices of the Rangers Fans

Opinions among Rangers fans are varied, with some expressing criticism over the team’s performance, while others maintain optimism about their chances in multiple competitions. Despite the defeat, the focus of many fans remains on the upcoming friendly against Copenhagen at Ibrox Stadium and their Scottish Cup match against Dumbarton. The fans’ spirited debates over the team’s prospects reflect their unwavering support and the high expectations they hold for the team.

Call for Change in the VAR Offside Rule

Meanwhile, controversy stirs in the wider football world regarding the VAR offside rule. The recent injury of Manchester City’s goalkeeper Ederson, following a collision with Newcastle United’s Sean Longstaff, has sparked calls for change in the rule. Critics argue that the linesman should raise the flag immediately for offside to prevent injuries, a proposal that could potentially transform the dynamics of future matches.