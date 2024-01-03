Unfavorable Weather Challenges High School Ski Season in Maine and Montana

High school skiers in central Maine have had a daunting kickoff to their ski season, with unwelcome weather conditions playing spoil-sport. The much-anticipated inaugural event of the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Alpine ski meet had to be put on hold due to a brutal storm on December 18. The tempest caused widespread power outages, flooding, and substantial damage across the state.

Impact on Ski Resorts

The storm was not discriminatory; it wreaked havoc on power lines and ski resorts alike. Resorts like Saddleback and Sugarloaf bore the brunt, having to close down temporarily to mend trails and await the restoration of road access. The typically snowy Christmas weekend remained green, as no significant snowfall followed the storm.

Effect on Training and Competition

Skiers from high schools in Gardiner, Skowhegan, and Maranacook have found their training and competition opportunities severely limited. With many experiencing their first day on the snow only recently at Saddleback. Despite the hurdles, the spirit of the skiers and their coaches remains unbroken. Coaches are urging their teams to make the most of the situation, focusing on their passion for skiing rather than competition readiness.

Students like Maranacook senior Sage Whitehead and Gardiner’s Corinne Vasvary are hopeful of more chances to ski and compete as the winter unfolds. The first competition of the year, a giant slalom event at Black Mountain, is still on the cards.

A Nationwide Trend

Severe weather has also disrupted ski areas across Montana, with resorts struggling to kickstart the ski season due to unusually warm and dry weather. Whitefish Mountain Resort has been particularly hit hard, with business witnessing a slump of about 30 percent compared to a normal year. This has affected more than the ski slopes, with hotel reservations in Whitefish witnessing a dip in late 2023.

The article concludes by saying that meteorologists anticipate an arctic intrusion that could bring some much-required snow to western Montana. Ski enthusiasts are hopeful, as this could mark a turnaround in an otherwise challenging ski season.