Unfavorable Draw Yet Positive Outlook: Far Too Easy Gears Up for Magic Millions Cup

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:33 pm EST
Unfavorable Draw Yet Positive Outlook: Far Too Easy Gears Up for Magic Millions Cup

In the high-stakes world of horse racing, there are few elements as unpredictable, yet fundamentally significant, as the barrier draw. For David McColm, trainer of the racehorse Far Too Easy, this unpredictable factor has served a formidable challenge on the eve of the much-anticipated Magic Millions Cup. Far Too Easy, despite its impressive performance in recent races, has drawn the less than favored barrier 21 in the $1 million race.

The Inherent Challenge and Ray of Hope

While this might seem like a severe setback, McColm remains hopeful. A silver lining in this scenario could be the weather. Rainfall on race day at the Gold Coast might play to Far Too Easy’s advantage. McColm’s optimism stems from the horse’s robust performance despite the odds – a trait that has led to him being the solid favorite in betting at $4.80.

Embracing Adversity

McColm acknowledges the sheer challenge presented by the situation. However, he remains undeterred, emphasizing Far Too Easy’s ability to ‘pull a rabbit out of the hat’ and overcome adversity. Interestingly, Zarastro, the second favorite, has drawn a similarly distant barrier. This could prove to be advantageous if Zarastro moves forward and influences the positioning of the field.

Preparations Amidst Challenges

McColm’s training plans had to be adjusted due to heavy rain in Murwillumbah. Nevertheless, he expresses confidence about Far Too Easy’s condition and preparedness, especially following a significant win at the Listed Lough Neagh Stakes at Eagle Farm in soft conditions. As the racehorse prepares for the Magic Millions Cup, ambitions to compete in the Queensland winter and dreams of winning the Group 1 Stradbroke Handicap fuel McColm’s drive.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

