It's a season of unexpected twists in European football as some of the most storied clubs struggle to keep pace with less heralded teams. In the German Bundesliga, Bayer Leverkusen, under the management of Xabi Alonso, accumulates an unbeaten streak, amassing 49 points from 19 games, the highest points-per-game average in Europe's major leagues. Alonso's success has caught the attention of other top European clubs, elevating his status as a potential recruitment target.
Leverkusen's Unprecedented Dominance
Bayer Leverkusen has been the standout team in the Bundesliga, with an impressive unbeaten streak that's been hard to ignore. The management of Xabi Alonso has been a significant factor in this dominance, and his tactical nous and leadership abilities have been spotlighted. It's a performance that sees them amass 49 points from their 19 games, the highest points-per-game average across Europe's major leagues.
Shaking Up Serie A and La Liga
In Italy, Juventus, led by Massimiliano Allegri, has been winning games consistently in Serie A without the distraction of European competitions. They've lost only one out of 22 games, an admirable feat. Meanwhile, in Spain, despite injuries to key players, Real Madrid remains a strong contender in La Liga, only one point behind the league leaders with a game in hand.
Astonishing Rise of Girona
The most surprising development comes from La Liga's Girona. They currently sit atop the league with 55 points from 22 games, a feat which, if sustained, could position them among the all-time great Spanish teams. This season has already seen the club surpass their best-ever points tally in the top flight. With 17 wins in 22 matches, Girona has established itself as an unexpected challenger, shaking up the usual dynamics of the league.