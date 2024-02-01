Unexpected Twist: Richard Fitts Traded to the Red Sox at Holiday Party

An unexpected twist at a holiday party in December transformed the gathering of athletes into a celebration of new opportunities. Boston Red Sox pitcher, Garrett Whitlock, stood witness as his friend and fellow athlete, Richard Fitts, received a call that would change his life - he was being traded to the Red Sox from the New York Yankees. This was a classic case of déjà vu as Whitlock himself had previously made a similar move from the Yankees to the Red Sox via the Rule 5 Draft.

A Surprise Call

The party, hosted in Alabama, included various players who train under Cal Tinsley - a renowned figure in the world of sports. The atmosphere was light-hearted and festive until the call came in, announcing Fitts' inclusion in the Alex Verdugo trade. Suddenly, the cheer turned into a jubilant uproar as the party morphed into a celebration of Fitts' forthcoming journey.

The Tinsley Red Sox

Whitlock was present to welcome Fitts and offer guidance on transitioning to the new team. In a twist of irony, right-handed pitcher Cooper Criswell, who was also present, joined the Red Sox just days after the event. This led to a humorous observation that their training group could be considered the 'Tinsley Red Sox'.

Looking Ahead to the 2024 Season

The incident was recounted during the Red Sox Winter Weekend at MassMutual Center in Springfield, Massachusetts. Both Whitlock and Fitts took to the stage, discussing the unique situation and their anticipation for the upcoming season. The new recruits are optimistic about the impact they will make in the 2024 season as they gear up to don the Red Sox uniform.