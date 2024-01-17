Unexpected Turn in Big 12 Conference: Iowa State Awarded Win as TCU Faces Player Shortage

Amid a flurry of unexpected changes in the Big 12 Conference women's basketball tournament, the scheduled game between the Iowa State Cyclones and the Texas Christian Horned Frogs was abruptly canceled. The reason behind this unforeseen turn of events is TCU's inability to gather enough players to compete, leading to a scenario that left fans and players alike in a state of dismay.

Advertisment

Forfeits: A Hard Pill to Swallow

As per the Big 12 Conference rules, a team that fails to assemble for a match, barring extraordinary circumstances, must forfeit. Consequently, both Iowa State and Kansas State, which was also set to face TCU, have been awarded wins in the league standings. However, these victories will not reflect in the overall records of the teams. On the other hand, TCU suffers the brunt of this rule with two additional losses to their conference record.

TCU's Struggles and Injuries

Advertisment

TCU's women's basketball team has been grappling with injuries, a significant factor contributing to their player shortage. The team, which had an impressive 14-0 run at the start of the season, has been hit hard with injuries to key players. Notably, Jaden Owens, the grad student guard, is out for the season with a torn ACL and meniscus, and Sedona Prince, the star center, recently suffered a broken finger.

Iowa State's Ascendancy

On the flip side, the Iowa State Cyclones women's basketball team has been riding high on an unexpectedly strong season. Despite predictions of a rebuilding phase, the team has emerged as a strong contender for the conference title. Their record in the Big 12 was impressive at 6-0, even before the canceled game with Texas Tech.