Unexpected Snowfall Sparks Life into Mt. Crescent Ski Resort

On a day traditionally marked as a reprieve for the slopes, Mt. Crescent Ski Resort was alive with activity, its trails etched by eager skiers carving through nearly five inches of fresh powder. This unexpected snowfall, a gift from an unforeseen storm, came as a blessing for the resort, which had grappled with unseasonably warm weather in December. The weather anomaly had led to a delay in the resort’s opening date, with the South Trail system lying untouched and devoid of snow.

Natural Snowfall Turns the Tide

The natural snowfall shifted the dynamics, opening the South Trail system for the season and welcoming skiers onto its runs. One of the beneficiaries of this sudden change in fortune was season pass holder Matt McGill. Along with other skiing enthusiasts, McGill took advantage of the snow day, a consequence of local school closures, to carve his trail through the untouched powder.

Ski Night at Mt. Crescent

Mt. Crescent, typically a serene landscape on a Tuesday, transformed into a winter wonderland as skiers descended on its slopes for a special ski night. The event was met with elation from skiers, some of whom had demonstrated their faith in the resort by purchasing tickets in advance during a Black Friday sale.

Enhanced Snowmaking Capabilities

Despite the unpredictable weather patterns, the resort has taken measures to ensure ideal skiing conditions throughout the season. The resort’s arsenal now includes six new snow machines, effectively doubling its snow-making capacity. This investment, coupled with the recent snowfall, has resulted in every slope at Mt. Crescent now being open for the season. The resort now caters to a spectrum of skill levels, from novices finding their footing to advanced skiers seeking steeper challenges.