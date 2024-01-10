en English
Sports

Unexpected Snowfall Sparks Life into Mt. Crescent Ski Resort

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:47 am EST
Unexpected Snowfall Sparks Life into Mt. Crescent Ski Resort

On a day traditionally marked as a reprieve for the slopes, Mt. Crescent Ski Resort was alive with activity, its trails etched by eager skiers carving through nearly five inches of fresh powder. This unexpected snowfall, a gift from an unforeseen storm, came as a blessing for the resort, which had grappled with unseasonably warm weather in December. The weather anomaly had led to a delay in the resort’s opening date, with the South Trail system lying untouched and devoid of snow.

Natural Snowfall Turns the Tide

The natural snowfall shifted the dynamics, opening the South Trail system for the season and welcoming skiers onto its runs. One of the beneficiaries of this sudden change in fortune was season pass holder Matt McGill. Along with other skiing enthusiasts, McGill took advantage of the snow day, a consequence of local school closures, to carve his trail through the untouched powder.

Ski Night at Mt. Crescent

Mt. Crescent, typically a serene landscape on a Tuesday, transformed into a winter wonderland as skiers descended on its slopes for a special ski night. The event was met with elation from skiers, some of whom had demonstrated their faith in the resort by purchasing tickets in advance during a Black Friday sale.

Enhanced Snowmaking Capabilities

Despite the unpredictable weather patterns, the resort has taken measures to ensure ideal skiing conditions throughout the season. The resort’s arsenal now includes six new snow machines, effectively doubling its snow-making capacity. This investment, coupled with the recent snowfall, has resulted in every slope at Mt. Crescent now being open for the season. The resort now caters to a spectrum of skill levels, from novices finding their footing to advanced skiers seeking steeper challenges.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

