Unexpected NFL Exposure for Vidler’s Store, Hochul’s Swimming Anecdote, and a Judge’s Support for the Bills

When Don Vidler, the owner of Vidler’s store in East Aurora, tuned into the Bills-Dolphins game, he didn’t expect his iconic red-and-white awning to be part of the introduction segment. The game, a face-off between football legends Jim Kelly and Dan Marino, has now garnered the store an unexpected spotlight. The familiarity of the store’s façade brought a flurry of messages from friends and family who recognized the establishment. In a light-hearted comment, Vidler revealed he hasn’t received any note from the NFL about NIL compensation but would willingly forgo future royalties if it guaranteed the Bills’ continued success.

Swim Lessons from Governor Hochul

Meanwhile, New York Governor Kathy Hochul took a plunge into personal storytelling at a community center in Manhattan. The governor unveiled proposals for enhanced swimming instruction and safer pool options, drawing from her childhood experiences. Hochul narrated her anecdote of winning a second-place medal in a boys’ swim competition, a competition that saw only two participants. The story sought to underline the critical importance of swimming skills.

Judge’s Pledge of Allegiance to the Bills

Adding to the wave of support for the Buffalo Bills was U.S. District Court Judge Lawrence Vilardo. The judge, who candidly labels himself a jinx for the team, promised to help the team by abstaining from watching their games. He humorously noted that the Bills seem to lose whenever he’s watching. Despite reservations about the Bills’ playoff chances, Vilardo displayed his optimism by scheduling jury selection for a high-profile case the day after Super Bowl LVIII. He remains unperturbed by the possibility of a Bills victory leading to less focused jurors.