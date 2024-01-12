en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Unexpected NFL Exposure for Vidler’s Store, Hochul’s Swimming Anecdote, and a Judge’s Support for the Bills

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:30 pm EST
Unexpected NFL Exposure for Vidler’s Store, Hochul’s Swimming Anecdote, and a Judge’s Support for the Bills

When Don Vidler, the owner of Vidler’s store in East Aurora, tuned into the Bills-Dolphins game, he didn’t expect his iconic red-and-white awning to be part of the introduction segment. The game, a face-off between football legends Jim Kelly and Dan Marino, has now garnered the store an unexpected spotlight. The familiarity of the store’s façade brought a flurry of messages from friends and family who recognized the establishment. In a light-hearted comment, Vidler revealed he hasn’t received any note from the NFL about NIL compensation but would willingly forgo future royalties if it guaranteed the Bills’ continued success.

Swim Lessons from Governor Hochul

Meanwhile, New York Governor Kathy Hochul took a plunge into personal storytelling at a community center in Manhattan. The governor unveiled proposals for enhanced swimming instruction and safer pool options, drawing from her childhood experiences. Hochul narrated her anecdote of winning a second-place medal in a boys’ swim competition, a competition that saw only two participants. The story sought to underline the critical importance of swimming skills.

Judge’s Pledge of Allegiance to the Bills

Adding to the wave of support for the Buffalo Bills was U.S. District Court Judge Lawrence Vilardo. The judge, who candidly labels himself a jinx for the team, promised to help the team by abstaining from watching their games. He humorously noted that the Bills seem to lose whenever he’s watching. Despite reservations about the Bills’ playoff chances, Vilardo displayed his optimism by scheduling jury selection for a high-profile case the day after Super Bowl LVIII. He remains unperturbed by the possibility of a Bills victory leading to less focused jurors.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
2 mins ago
Unidentified Golfer's Mishap Highlights Bathroom Shortage on PGA Tour
At the Sony Open in Honolulu, an unidentified golfer found himself in a predicament that is becoming increasingly familiar on the PGA Tour. The golfer, donned in pink and black attire, was caught on camera, apparently relieving himself behind a tree. This incident, as minor as it may seem, is symptomatic of a larger issue
Unidentified Golfer's Mishap Highlights Bathroom Shortage on PGA Tour
Ellerslie Racecourse Set for Grand Reopening with StrathAyr Track
7 mins ago
Ellerslie Racecourse Set for Grand Reopening with StrathAyr Track
New Cross-Country Ski Loop Opens for Public at Skyline Sports Complex
9 mins ago
New Cross-Country Ski Loop Opens for Public at Skyline Sports Complex
Ipswich Town's Striker Search: McKenna Rallies Team Amid Challenges
4 mins ago
Ipswich Town's Striker Search: McKenna Rallies Team Amid Challenges
Silver Ferns' Future: Five Emerging Players to Watch Post-2023 World Cup
5 mins ago
Silver Ferns' Future: Five Emerging Players to Watch Post-2023 World Cup
Vikings' Offseason Focus: Kirk Cousins' Contract Talks and Twins' Moves
6 mins ago
Vikings' Offseason Focus: Kirk Cousins' Contract Talks and Twins' Moves
Latest Headlines
World News
Recent Hospital Union Events: Strikes, Votes, and Contract Approvals
10 seconds
Recent Hospital Union Events: Strikes, Votes, and Contract Approvals
Providence Health System to Close Outpatient Labs in California
51 seconds
Providence Health System to Close Outpatient Labs in California
Unidentified Golfer's Mishap Highlights Bathroom Shortage on PGA Tour
2 mins
Unidentified Golfer's Mishap Highlights Bathroom Shortage on PGA Tour
Dopamine Dressing Trend: Embrace Colors for a Happier 2024
3 mins
Dopamine Dressing Trend: Embrace Colors for a Happier 2024
Infected Blood Scandal Victims: A Cry for Greater Public Awareness and Justice
4 mins
Infected Blood Scandal Victims: A Cry for Greater Public Awareness and Justice
Ipswich Town's Striker Search: McKenna Rallies Team Amid Challenges
4 mins
Ipswich Town's Striker Search: McKenna Rallies Team Amid Challenges
Supreme Court Verdict Reinstates Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State
5 mins
Supreme Court Verdict Reinstates Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State
Silver Ferns' Future: Five Emerging Players to Watch Post-2023 World Cup
5 mins
Silver Ferns' Future: Five Emerging Players to Watch Post-2023 World Cup
Vikings' Offseason Focus: Kirk Cousins' Contract Talks and Twins' Moves
6 mins
Vikings' Offseason Focus: Kirk Cousins' Contract Talks and Twins' Moves
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
2 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
4 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
5 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
5 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
5 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
6 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
6 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
6 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations
6 hours
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app