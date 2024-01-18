Unexpected Honor: Aoraki District's Reon Hatata Named Rugby Volunteer of the Year

In an unexpected turn of events, Reon Hatata, a respected referee hailing from the Aoraki district, has been bestowed with the prestigious Southern Zone Rugby League 2023 Volunteer of the Year award. The news took Hatata by surprise, as he had not anticipated such recognition for his relentless efforts and dedication within the rugby community throughout the past year.

Unwavering Commitment to Rugby

Throughout 2023, Hatata demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the sport, officiating in both junior and senior competitions. His influence extended beyond the field, playing a considerable role in training and recruiting new referees, ensuring the sport's future.

Creating History

His sterling efforts didn't stop there. Hatata made a mark in regional history, becoming the first official from the Aoraki district ever to be appointed to a premiership-level game. This achievement underscores his standing in the rugby community and the respect he commands as an official.

Passion Beyond Rugby

Apart from his profound engagement with rugby, Hatata also participates in soccer as a coach and referee, showcasing his love for sports and commitment to fair play across disciplines. At the age of 48, despite acknowledging he may not reach international or NRL-level officiating, his ambition remains undiminished. Hatata's aspiration is to be the top referee from his district, embodying the spirit of competition and sportsmanship.

In the future, Hatata hopes to be involved in more national tournaments, broadening his influence and engagement with the sport. He encourages others to take up refereeing, extending his support to those interested and fostering the next generation of officials.