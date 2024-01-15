en English
Sports

Unexpected Flight Delay Strands Arizona Wildcats Men’s Basketball Team on the Palouse

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:41 am EST
Unexpected Flight Delay Strands Arizona Wildcats Men’s Basketball Team on the Palouse

The Arizona Wildcats men’s basketball team found themselves stranded far from home following their game against Washington State University due to an unexpected mechanical failure with their charter flight. The team’s return was significantly delayed, resulting in them spending an extra day on the Palouse, a circumstance far from their initial plan.

An Unexpected Delay

The Wildcats, who narrowly lost the game 73-70 on Saturday, were originally set to depart from Pullman/Moscow Regional Airport at around 7 p.m. Pacific Time on the same day. Yet, due to the unforeseen mechanical issue, the team could not leave until the following day, causing an unplanned extension of their stay.

A Late Departure and Arrival

Eventually, a Sun Country 737 aircraft took off from Pullman/Moscow at 7:26 p.m. PT on Sunday, carrying the delayed Wildcats’ team. They finally landed in Tucson at 10:28 p.m. MT, with the flight duration slightly over two hours. However, specific details regarding the nature and extent of the mechanical issue were not disclosed by the University of Arizona.

Reporting The Incident

Sports reporter Bruce Pascoe, who covers the Arizona Wildcats, was the one to break the news of this incident. He can be contacted for further information or updates via email or Twitter. Despite this setback, the team, currently ranked No. 3 in both Kenpom and the NET, remains undeterred. Arizona guard Caleb Love even picked up his first Pac-12 Player of the Week award, leading the Wildcats to home victories over Colorado.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

