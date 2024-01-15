Unexpected Flight Delay Strands Arizona Wildcats Men’s Basketball Team on the Palouse

The Arizona Wildcats men’s basketball team found themselves stranded far from home following their game against Washington State University due to an unexpected mechanical failure with their charter flight. The team’s return was significantly delayed, resulting in them spending an extra day on the Palouse, a circumstance far from their initial plan.

An Unexpected Delay

The Wildcats, who narrowly lost the game 73-70 on Saturday, were originally set to depart from Pullman/Moscow Regional Airport at around 7 p.m. Pacific Time on the same day. Yet, due to the unforeseen mechanical issue, the team could not leave until the following day, causing an unplanned extension of their stay.

A Late Departure and Arrival

Eventually, a Sun Country 737 aircraft took off from Pullman/Moscow at 7:26 p.m. PT on Sunday, carrying the delayed Wildcats’ team. They finally landed in Tucson at 10:28 p.m. MT, with the flight duration slightly over two hours. However, specific details regarding the nature and extent of the mechanical issue were not disclosed by the University of Arizona.

Reporting The Incident

Sports reporter Bruce Pascoe, who covers the Arizona Wildcats, was the one to break the news of this incident. Despite this setback, the team, currently ranked No. 3 in both Kenpom and the NET, remains undeterred. Arizona guard Caleb Love even picked up his first Pac-12 Player of the Week award, leading the Wildcats to home victories over Colorado.