Australia

Unexpected Early Exit for Ben Shelton at Brisbane International

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:34 pm EST
Unexpected Early Exit for Ben Shelton at Brisbane International

In a surprising turn of events at the Brisbane International tennis tournament, American tennis player Ben Shelton suffered an early and unexpected exit. Despite being the world number 17 and seeded third, Shelton was defeated in the first round by Russia’s Roman Safiullin, with a final score of 6-3, 6-7 (5/7), 6-3.

Safiullin’s Strategic Triumph

This victory marked another significant accomplishment for Safiullin, who has previously reached the Wimbledon quarterfinals and has a notable victory over Carlos Alcaraz. Shelton, who reached the US Open semifinals last year, failed to break Safiullin’s serve, a key factor contributing to his defeat. The match, lasting 2 hours and 37 minutes, saw Safiullin serve exceptionally well, converting 16% of his break points, and adding $4,360 to his prize money.

Next Challenges and Opportunities

With this victory, Safiullin has set up a second-round match with Australian Alexei Popyrin. The two have a head-to-head record of 1-1, with their last match in Rome back in 2023 ending in Popyrin’s favor, with a score of 7-5, 7-5. The upcoming match will undoubtedly be a testament to both players’ skills and strategic play.

Other Noteworthy Matches

Apart from Shelton’s early exit, the Brisbane International also saw top-seeded Holger Rune and second-seeded Grigor Dimitrov both overcome challenging opponents to advance to the second round. In the women’s singles, Australian Daria Saville won against Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska, setting up her next match against Anastasia Potapova. Unfortunately, rain delays caused a backlog of matches, disrupting the tournament’s schedule, including the much-anticipated return of Rafael Nadal from a hip injury, who is set to play against Dominic Thiem.

The Brisbane International serves as a significant preparatory event for the upcoming Australian Open. The performances and outcomes here are closely watched by athletes and fans alike, offering valuable insights into the players’ form and potential strategies for the grand slam event.

Australia Sports Tennis
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

