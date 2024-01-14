en English
Sports

UND’s Kiera Pemberton: A Rising Star in College Basketball

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:38 pm EST
UND’s Kiera Pemberton: A Rising Star in College Basketball

In a display of sheer determination and skill, University of North Dakota (UND) freshman guard, Kiera Pemberton, demonstrated her commitment to honing her shooting prowess in a recent basketball game against Kansas City. Pemberton, who had previously expressed a desire to improve her shooting skills, emerged victorious, scoring a career-high 27 points and making her first career three-pointer.

Stellar Performance Leads to Victory

Pemberton’s performance was not only about scoring. She also managed to contribute four rebounds and two blocks to her team’s overall performance, proving that she is not just a one-trick pony. Her commendable performance was instrumental in UND’s 76-62 victory over Kansas City. The victory marks UND’s second consecutive win in the Summit League, following a previous triumph over Omaha.

Pemberton Earns Praise from Coach

UND’s Coach, Mallory Bernhard, was full of praise for the freshman guard, acknowledging Pemberton’s relentless effort and athleticism. Bernhard spotlighted Pemberton as a potentially special player who could make a significant impact in the team’s future games. Other notable performances in the game against Kansas City included Sammiyah Hoskin with 12 points, and Kacie Borowicz and Kiyah Hurst each contributing 10 points.

Maintaining Focus and Resilience

Bernhard emphasized the team’s competitive spirit and mental toughness, particularly when faced with pressure from Kansas City. She stressed the importance of maintaining focus and treating the season as a process, without getting swayed by wins or losses. As the team prepares for an upcoming challenging road trip, the aim is for continuous improvement, with an emphasis on resilience and perseverance.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

