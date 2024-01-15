Undrafted to Unbowed: Wesley Matthews’ Inspiring Journey in the NBA

In an era where tall tales of basketball prodigies and first-round draft picks dominate headlines, the story of Wesley Matthews, an undrafted guard from Marquette University, serves as a testament to the power of perseverance and hard work. Matthews, who is now an established NBA player, recently opened up on the "Club 520 Podcast" about the trials and tribulations he faced at the start of his professional journey.

Advertisment

Rough Beginnings and Uncertain Nights

Matthews' road to the NBA was far from glamorous. He shared his early experiences of having to check out of hotels every night while on the road with the team, a stark reminder of the insecurity brought on by non-guaranteed contracts. Each day before January 10 was a test of resilience, as the possibility of being cut loomed large.

The Breakthrough with the Utah Jazz

Advertisment

Matthews' fortune took a turn for the better in 2009 when he signed a two-way contract with the Utah Jazz during the Orlando Summer League. This opportunity marked the start of a permanent role in the NBA and a chance to prove his mettle. The faith placed in him by then Jazz coach Jerry Sloan materialized into substantial playtime, especially after Utah traded Ronnie Brewer. In his debut year with the Jazz, Matthews started 48 games, averaging 9.4 points per game — a notable feat for an undrafted rookie.

A Reputation Well-Earned

Over the years, Matthews has crafted a reputation as a reliable defender in the NBA, not shying away from the monumental responsibility of guarding the opposing team's premier player. He has had memorable matchups against NBA legends like Kobe Bryant, Joe Johnson, Monta Ellis, Dwyane Wade, and Carmelo Anthony. His unwavering determination and rigorous work ethic have not only secured Matthews a well-deserved spot in the league but also earned him the respect of his peers and opponents.