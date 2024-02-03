Undisputed Heavyweight Showdown: Usyk Vs. Fury Set for February

Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk and British boxer Tyson Fury, both undisputed giants in the world of professional boxing, are set to face each other in a much-anticipated heavyweight unification fight. The bout, initially scheduled for December 23, has now been moved to February 17 and will be held at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh. The announcement was made by commentator Gareth Davis, as reported by RBC-Ukraine with reference to Boxing King Media.

Lennox Lewis Weighs In

Former undisputed world champion Lennox Lewis, who held the WBC, WBA, and IBF belts in 1999, has shared his thoughts on the upcoming bout. According to Lewis, an aggressive approach would be key if he were to fight Usyk, a strategy he also expects Fury to employ.

A Battle for Total Dominance

Both Fury and Usyk control all major belts, with Fury currently in possession of the WBC belt and Usyk holding the WBA, WBO, IBO, and IBF titles. This clash will determine the first undisputed heavyweight champion in several years. The contract for the fight was signed in September, with the original date set in mid-December. However, following Fury's confrontation with Francis Ngannou, his team insisted on moving the fight to next year.

A Stage Set in Riyadh

The match will take place in Riyadh, a city no stranger to high-profile boxing events. The Kingdom Arena previously hosted Usyk's rematch with Anthony Joshua and Fury's bout against Ngannou. The winner will be the first undisputed heavyweight world champion since Lewis, marking a significant milestone in the world of boxing.