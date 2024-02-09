Undisputed: A New Era of Virtual Boxing Begins with Over 200 Champions

A new era in virtual boxing has dawned as 'Undisputed' makes its Early Access debut on PC via Steam, a thrilling comeback for the sport in the gaming world since 2011's 'Fight Night Champion'. The Steel City Interactive-developed game is set to unveil its Career Mode on February 12, 2024, amidst fervent anticipation from the gaming community.

A Roster of Champions

'Undisputed' is a powerhouse title boasting an impressive roster of over 200 boxers, marking a historic milestone with the inclusion of a women's division. Iconic names such as Muhammad Ali, Sugar Ray Leonard, and Roy Jones Jr. stand shoulder to shoulder with contemporary champions like Deontay Wilder, Katie Taylor, and Canelo Alvarez.

With over 50 licensed fighters available to play, PC users can immerse themselves in the virtual ring and experience the adrenaline rush of combat, with the promise of smoother cross-platform compatibility in the works for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

Unparalleled Gameplay Experience

The game offers a rich and dynamic experience, featuring over 60 unique punch types, 14 distinct fight venues, and a comprehensive creation suite that allows players to design their own fighters. This intricate level of detail enables gamers to compete for various titles and forge their path to glory.

The developers are committed to delivering a seamless gaming experience, and as such, are actively resolving any issues that arise during the Early Access phase. With ongoing adjustments and bug fixes, the game is being fine-tuned to provide an unrivaled boxing simulation.

A Step into the Future of Boxing Games

As the gaming world eagerly awaits the release of Career Mode on February 12, 2024, the 'Undisputed' boxing video game continues to generate excitement and intrigue among gamers worldwide. Priced at $29.99 for its PC version, the game promises to offer an immersive and authentic boxing experience, capturing the true essence of the sport and its champions.

With its expanding roster of fighters, comprehensive creation suite, and commitment to delivering a seamless gaming experience, 'Undisputed' is poised to become the new gold standard in boxing video games. As the game evolves and grows, so too will the legends that emerge from its virtual ring.