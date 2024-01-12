en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Underdog Steelers Poised for Unexpected Victory over Bills

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:30 am EST
Underdog Steelers Poised for Unexpected Victory over Bills

When the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills lock horns in the upcoming playoff, the odds may not be as skewed as they seem. In a recent edition of Terrible Towel Tales, a prediction surfaced that has sent ripples through the NFL community: an anticipated Steelers’ victory over the Bills. The forecast is rooted in the Steelers’ formidable ground game and the Bills’ defensive frailties, setting the stage for a potentially intense clash.

The Steelers’ Ground Game: A Key Asset

Emerging from a critical Week 18 victory against the Baltimore Ravens under challenging weather conditions, the Steelers’ ground game performance has been noteworthy. The Steelers managed to amass 155 yards on the ground, demonstrating an ability to dig deep and deliver when the going gets tough. Noted NFL analyst Greg Cosell spoke of the Steelers’ offensive strategy, emphasizing the importance of executing a successful ground game in adverse weather conditions. This ability to ‘win ugly’ games, where conditions and gameplay aren’t ideal, could prove to be a significant advantage for the Steelers.

The Bills’ Defensive Struggles

While the Steelers have been displaying resilience, the Bills have been grappling with their own demons, particularly in run defense. Throughout the season, the Bills have allowed an average of 4.6 yards per carry, a statistic that places them 28th in the league. This weak run defense could be a potential Achilles heel for the Bills, giving the Steelers an opening to exploit.

A Potential Upset on the Cards?

Factors such as turnovers, a shaky run defense, and harsh weather conditions could conspire to deliver a surprising playoff defeat for the Bills. The prediction forecasts a nail-biting finish, with the Steelers pipping the Bills to a 20-17 victory. Such a result would undoubtedly be considered an upset, a testament to the unpredictable nature of the game and the sheer human will that drives it.

0
Sports United States Weather
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
1 min ago
Michael Strahan's Wealth and the Impact of His High-Profile Divorce
Michael Strahan, the popular co-host of Good Morning America and a former National Football League (NFL) player, is not just a familiar face on television screens, but also commands a considerable salary that fuels his luxurious lifestyle. Strahan’s wealth, amassed through his diverse ventures in sports and television, has always drawn attention, but it’s his
Michael Strahan's Wealth and the Impact of His High-Profile Divorce
Inauguration of First Athletics Stadium in Tura Marks a New Era in Meghalaya's Sports
9 mins ago
Inauguration of First Athletics Stadium in Tura Marks a New Era in Meghalaya's Sports
Spalding Hoophall Classic to Showcase Unprecedented High School Basketball Talent
10 mins ago
Spalding Hoophall Classic to Showcase Unprecedented High School Basketball Talent
David Warner's Spectacular Helicopter Entrance Overshadowed by Subdued Performance at BBL Match
6 mins ago
David Warner's Spectacular Helicopter Entrance Overshadowed by Subdued Performance at BBL Match
India's Coach Stimac Anticipates 'Storm' in Asian Cup Opener Against Australia
7 mins ago
India's Coach Stimac Anticipates 'Storm' in Asian Cup Opener Against Australia
Father-Son Duo Unearth World's Rarest Soccer Card
7 mins ago
Father-Son Duo Unearth World's Rarest Soccer Card
Latest Headlines
World News
Mitochondria's Role in Muscle Atrophy: A Study by Fujita Health University
1 min
Mitochondria's Role in Muscle Atrophy: A Study by Fujita Health University
Michael Strahan's Wealth and the Impact of His High-Profile Divorce
1 min
Michael Strahan's Wealth and the Impact of His High-Profile Divorce
Boston University Study Highlights Malnutrition's Role in Tuberculosis Incidence
2 mins
Boston University Study Highlights Malnutrition's Role in Tuberculosis Incidence
Overdose Prevention Centres: A Life-Saving Solution
5 mins
Overdose Prevention Centres: A Life-Saving Solution
Mass Protests in Poland Over Government's Media Policies
6 mins
Mass Protests in Poland Over Government's Media Policies
Molly Sims Reveals Sneaky Encounter with Taylor Swift and Shares Modeling Career Struggles
6 mins
Molly Sims Reveals Sneaky Encounter with Taylor Swift and Shares Modeling Career Struggles
David Warner's Spectacular Helicopter Entrance Overshadowed by Subdued Performance at BBL Match
6 mins
David Warner's Spectacular Helicopter Entrance Overshadowed by Subdued Performance at BBL Match
India's Coach Stimac Anticipates 'Storm' in Asian Cup Opener Against Australia
7 mins
India's Coach Stimac Anticipates 'Storm' in Asian Cup Opener Against Australia
Heightened Tensions in Gulf of Oman as Iran Seizes Foreign Oil Tanker
7 mins
Heightened Tensions in Gulf of Oman as Iran Seizes Foreign Oil Tanker
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
1 hour
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
3 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
4 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
4 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
4 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
5 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
5 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
5 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations
5 hours
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app